Seattle protesters damage, loot buildings as officer hospitalizes

Seattle rioters seen harming, looting stores; Police say the fire sparked in the compound, the hospital hospitalized

The protesters who marched damaged and looted buildings in downtown Seattle on Sunday before turning violent, resulting in the arrest of two people and leaving a police officer hospitalized, police said.

In addition, police said Sunday night that protesters had broken several windows of the East Precinct, and then threw a device into the hallway that started a small fire.

The fire was later extinguished and no injuries were reported, police said.

The demonstration, which started between 2 and 3 p.m. Near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, crowds blocked one intersection, a photo posted on Seattle's DOT traffic channel showed. Click here for more information on our main story.

Other related developments:

– The Washington police officer killed after a traffic stop & # 39; always wanted & # 39; serve, says his brother

– Rep. Jayapal asks about the political impact of the CHOP zone in the Seattle district

– Seattle Mayor plans to move 911, other duties outside of the police department

– Seattle Police Chief Says 50% Budget Cut Would Be "Tragic Decision" And Politically Motivated

Sean Hannity joins Harris Faulkner for "The Fight for America Special" and reflects on a painful interview with the father of the CHOP shooting victim

Fox News presenter Sean Hannity was thrilled Sunday as he reflected on his conversation with Horace Lorenzo Anderson Sr., the father of a 19-year-old black man who was shot dead last month as part of the organized Capitol Hill protest (CHOP) from Seattle.

In a raw and honest interview with Fox News presenter Harris Faulkner during the & # 39; The Fight for America & # 39; special which aired Sunday night, Hannity discussed her conversation with the grieving father and discussed the impact of his powerful words as the father of two children.

"I was wondering how this colored father sat down with Sean Hannity and you were able to get so much out of him, that's how he felt, and then we found out about you," Faulkner said during the segment, delving into the state of race relations. In the USA CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Other related developments:

– The father of the CHOP shooting victim describes a response & # 39; very overwhelming & # 39; to the emotional interview of & # 39; Hannity & # 39;

– The father of the CHOP shooting victim speaks in an emotional interview by & # 39; Hannity & # 39 ;: & # 39; All I know is that my son is dead & # 39;

Kanye West thrives for pro-life cause at presidential campaign event in South Carolina

Rapper Kanye West, in his first campaign event since he declared himself a presidential candidate, delivered a rampant monologue on Sunday in South Carolina, touching on topics like abortion, which left him shocked.

No more Plan B – Plan A, "she told a mixed response from the audience about emergency contraception that helps prevent pregnancy within 72 hours after having unprotected sex.

West said that while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

"Everyone who has a baby gets a million dollars," he said as an example. CLICK HERE FOR MORE

TODAY'S READINGS:

– New Jersey federal judge's husband, son shot at home, says FBI

– Meadows points to impending allegations in Durham investigation: "It's time for people to go to jail"

– Shooting in DC: man killed, 8 others wounded in the nation's capital

– Black woman throws paint on more Black Lives Matter murals in New York: "We love our police"

– Kentucky couple with ankle monitors, placed under house arrest, for refusing to sign quarantine documents: reports

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

– GM Mary Barra sees a 'relatively short' coronavirus recession, with recovery in early 2021

– Delta screening process for travelers unable to wear a mask begins Monday

– Trump to consider not signing coronavirus relief law without payroll tax cut

Some parting words

Steve Hilton believes that, despite experts and opponents declaring that former Vice President Joe Biden will be the nation's 46th president, President Trump will be re-elected. He says Democrats want to throw the Constitution out the window and take the Senate, take the House, and rule the country.

