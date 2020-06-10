Seattle protesters march at city hall to demand mayor resign

Hundreds of protesters invaded Seattle City Hall on Tuesday night to demand the resignation of Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The crowd chanted "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Jenny Durkan has to go!" During the approximately hour-long takeover, led by Councilwoman Kshama Sawant.

Some protesters carried "Black Lives Matter" and "Durkan must go" signs, according to the Seattle Times.

"When you talk about black rights, you can't ignore the horrible gentrification in Seattle," Sawant told the newspaper.

She blamed Amazon, which is based in Seattle.

"Taxing Amazon is absolutely a part of black rights … It is about putting dollars on the table to address inequalities affecting the black community," said Sawant.

The councilwoman also addressed the crowd, which has passed the hall and footsteps of the city hall, saying the council will soon adopt legislation that "prohibits chemical weapons and strangulation." He also applauded Seattle's $ 15 minimum wage and pushed for better political representation that "takes power from the common people."

The protesters left peacefully around 10 p.m., with some gathering on Capitol Hill, in an area called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" or CHAZ, outside the East Precinct of the Seattle Police Department. A screen that was set up played the movie "13," the Seattle Times reported.

On Tuesday, a group from Black Lives Matter sued the Seattle Police Department to stop the violent tactics that police officers have used to break up the protests. Officers used tear gas against protesters on Capitol Hill on Saturday night, just one day after Durkan announced a 30-day ban on the chemical weapon, KOMO News reported.

Seattle has seen 12 consecutive nights of protests following the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

Durkan issued a long statement Tuesday night that said, in part, "The City has a lot of healing work and work to do; that's where Mayor Durkan will continue to focus in the coming days, weeks, and months to come.

"At this crucial moment, we cannot fuel division when we need to come together to take real steps in policing, invest in the community, safely reopen our city so that workers return to work, and address inequalities in every system, including in education, housing, access to wealth-creating jobs and the criminal justice system. "