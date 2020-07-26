Seattle protests: At least 45 arrested after protesters threw explosives and rocks at police

At least 45 people have been arrested on charges of assaulting officers, obstruction and lack of dispersal, police said. According to the police, 21 officers were wounded by the firing of shells at them. Most of the officers were able to return to the service, the department's Twitter said. An officer was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

Police described the protest as a riot.

Seattle has been the scene of protests over police brutality and systemic racism, even in a six-block area controlled by protesters after police left their compound: the Capitol Hill organized protest or the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone.

The area known as CHOP was started by protesters calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.