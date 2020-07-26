Seattle protests: at least 45 arrested in protests that police declared riots

Seattle police said protesters threw large rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at officers during the protests. Others set fire to a portable trailer and a construction site, police said in a series of tweets.

According to the police, 21 officers were wounded by the firing of shells at them. Most of the officers were able to return to the service, the department's Twitter said. An officer was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

The protests were held in solidarity with the protests in Portland, Oregon, where federal law enforcement officers and protesters violently clashed in a small area near federal court. In Portland, state and local officials have said federal officials, who wear camouflage clothing and have used tear gas to disperse crowds, are exacerbating the protests.