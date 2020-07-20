Seattle rioters seen harming, looting stores; Police say the fire sparked in the compound, the hospital hospitalized

At least two people were arrested in Seattle and a police officer is in the hospital on Sunday after a march through the city center resulted in property damage and looting, police say.

Police said Sunday night that protesters had broken several windows of the East Precinct, and then threw a device into the lobby that started a small fire.

The fire was later extinguished and no injuries were reported, police said.

The demonstration started between 2 and 3 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. A photo posted on Seattle's DOT traffic channel showed crowds blocking an intersection.

Around 2:30 p.m., Seattle journalist Katie Daviscourt tweeted a video of a crowd of people outside an Amazon Go building. Several people were seen spray-painting the building, while others attempted to break the windows.

"Antifa Militants and Black Lives Matter protesters are breaking into Amazon Go Downtown Seattle," Daviscourt tweeted. "This protest has turned into a riot."

Seattle police tweeted shortly before 5 p.m. that the crowd had continued to march down Pike Street from the city center and two people had been arrested on the outskirts of West Precinct.

Police said protesters had thrown stones, bottles, and other items at officers and that at least one officer had been transported to the hospital.

A video clip posted on Twitter by Elizabeth Turnball shows the smashed doors of a Walgreens on Pine before Broadway.

Seattle police were working to block the entrance to Interstate 5 so that protesters could not enter, Seattle's KING-TV reported.

Police said the protesters had gone from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the west compound "leaving a trail of property destruction."

"These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests," said the police.

The demonstration came amid continued police protests across the country sparked by police custody of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, in late May.

Seattle drew national attention after activists established a "busy" area called the "Capitol Busy Protest," or CHOP, which occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks after police left a station on the compound after of confrontations and confrontations. Later they changed their name to the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" or CHAZ. The Seattle mayor ordered the area to be cleared after two fatal shootings.

Associated Press contributed to this report..