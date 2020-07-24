Seattle sees federal officials arrive ahead of planned protests over the weekend

A federal government plane landed in Seattle on Thursday, with federal agents reportedly on hold before the planned protests over the weekend in the city, authorities said.

King County Executive Dow Constantine said the plane landed at Boeing Field and that more than a "dozen staff members were headed for an unknown destination."

City leaders confirmed that federal officials could be deployed to "protect federal buildings" after receiving conflicting reports from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf told her Thursday afternoon that DHS had no plans, and saw no need, to send federal police to Seattle. That belief apparently changed later in the day.

"I made it clear to Acting Secretary Wolf that deployments in Seattle, as we've seen in Portland, would undermine public safety and break community trust," added Durkan. "DHS now says they have a limited number of agents in the waiting area to protect federal buildings."

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee said he also received conflicting messages from the federal government, adding that his staff was "repeatedly" informed that there was no additional staff increase in Seattle.

"We are now hearing a different story where they have a limited number of agents who are in the waiting area, if necessary," Inslee tweeted. "I am concerned that anything could aggravate the situation."

Durkan said that if federal forces intervene in the city, she will seek to limit her actions.

"A federal judge in Portland has issued an order limiting the actions of the federal forces there," he wrote. "We are prepared to seek the same relief if necessary."

Retired FBI agent David Gomez told Seattle's KOMO News that it was routine for DHS to relocate forces as necessary.

"If they did, it wouldn't necessarily be unusual and it wouldn't necessarily mean they were targeting protesters on Capitol Hill," Gomez said, referring to a Seattle neighborhood.

"If they send tactical units here and those units keep a low profile, that's one thing," he continued. "But once they become visible, they are going to provoke the most violent segments of the protesters who will see it as a raid."