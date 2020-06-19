SEC commissioner threatens to knock Mississippi out of postseason events over Confederate state flag emblem

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey threatened to leave Mississippi out of any conference championship event unless the state changes its flag, which currently includes a Confederate emblem.

Sankey's statement Thursday follows the NCAA, which has already said it would not host any postseason events in Mississippi due to the state flag.

"It is time for changes to be made to the Mississippi State flag," Sankey said in a statement. “Our students deserve the opportunity to learn and compete in inclusive and welcoming environments for all. If there are no changes, consideration will be given to preventing the Southeast Conference championship events from taking place in the state of Mississippi until the flag is changed. "

The leaders of the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University have called on the state to change the flag.

"Mississippi needs a flag that represents the qualities of our state that unite us, not those that still divide us," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce and sports director Keith Carter in a statement. "We support the SEC's position to change the Mississippi state flag to an image that is more welcoming and inclusive for all people."

Mississippi State President Mark E. Keenum said he wrote to state officials on June 12 requesting to change the flag and that the school has been registered since 2015 in favor of altering it.

"The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us," said Keenum. "I insisted that it is time for a renewed and respectful debate on this issue."

State lawmakers have been building momentum to change the flag, but Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has declined to say that it should be up to voters.

In 2001, the decision to remove a Confederate symbol from the state flag was voted on. Voters decided to keep the flag instead of replacing it with one that did not include an emblem of the losers of the Civil War.

Associated Press contributed to this report.