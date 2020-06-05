SEC Pays Top $ 50 Million Whistleblower Prize

The whistleblower alerted the agency about a currency manipulation scheme at a massive bank, resulting in "successful enforcement action," the SEC said Thursday.

the Wall street journal , who conducted an investigation into the scheme, reported that the complainant is a merchant who alerted the SEC to the bank's reported pattern of "overburdening large clients on currency transactions."

The merchant assisted with the SEC investigation for more than a decade. The bank was accused of granting pension funds less than desirable exchange rates, which helped the bank make huge profits on the difference, the newspaper reported.

A source told the Journal that the name of the complainant is Grant Wilson. The SEC noted in its statement that confidentiality agreements prevent it from naming the name or identity of the complainant.