SEC Pays Top $ 50 Million Whistleblower Prize

The whistleblower alerted the agency about a currency manipulation scheme at a massive bank, resulting in "successful enforcement action," the SEC said Thursday.
The merchant assisted with the SEC investigation for more than a decade. The bank was accused of granting pension funds less than desirable exchange rates, which helped the bank make huge profits on the difference, the newspaper reported.
A source told the Journal that the name of the complainant is Grant Wilson. The SEC noted in its statement that confidentiality agreements prevent it from naming the name or identity of the complainant.
BNY Mellon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. The bank, which ended up paying more than $ 700 million in fines for the case in 2015, did not deny the allegations in its previous comment on the case.
"We are pleased to leave behind these legacy FX issues, which is best for our company and our constituents," BNY Mellon said at the time, according to multiple reports.
The SEC said Thursday's payment brings its total award to more than $ 500 million to 83 people in approximately the decade since the program was created.
"Whistleblowers have proven to be a critical tool in the law enforcement arsenal to combat fraud and protect investors." Jane Norberg, head of the SEC's Whistleblower Office, said in a statement.