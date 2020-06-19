SEC said they would consider withdrawing championship events if Mississippi doesn't change its flag.

Mississippi is the only state in the south that has not yet removed the Confederate flag from being prominently displayed on its state flag. The campaign to remove it has been ongoing for decades, but has received renewed attention as more and more Confederate monuments, monuments and statues are removed across the United States.
Adopted by the Mississippi Legislature in 1894. The thirteen stars, sometimes said to represent the number of Confederate States, and those that could have been Confederate, are said to represent the
"It is time for changes to be made to the Mississippi State flag," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. statement posted on Twitter. "Our students deserve the opportunity to learn and compete in an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Sankey went on to say that if Mississippi refuses to change its flag this time, they will consider banning state championship events until it is.

CNN has reached out to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to comment on the SEC decision. In the past, Governor Reeves has not sided with the issue, only saying that the people of Mississippi should vote to change the flag.

"I think at some point people will want to change the flag, but it must be done by a vote of the people," Governor Reeves said at a press conference on June 10, reiterating his long-standing position. "Not because of the vote of politicians making a backroom deal in Jackson."

In response to the Sankey statement, Ole Miss and Mississippi State reiterated that they have supported the change of the state flag since 2015.

"Mississippi needs a flag that represents the qualities of our state that unite us, not those that still divide us," said Glenn Boyce, Chancellor of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, Keith Carter, in a joint statement. "We support the SEC's position to change the Mississippi state flag to an image that is more welcoming and inclusive for all people."

Opponents of the flag change often cite a vote 19 years ago, in which a 2-1 majority of voters in Mississippi wanted to keep the flag.
Since 2019, Mississippi has been selling specialty license plates with a reimagined state flag with no Confederate images. That flag was created in 2014 by Mississippi native Laurin Stennis.
Georgia was the last state to remove the Confederate battle emblem from its state flag. It took two years for Georgia to finally decide on a new flag after a successful legislative vote to change it in 2001.



