SEC said they would consider withdrawing championship events if Mississippi doesn't change its flag.

Mississippi is the only state in the south that has not yet removed the Confederate flag from being prominently displayed on its state flag. The campaign to remove it has been ongoing for decades, but has received renewed attention as more and more Confederate monuments, monuments and statues are removed across the United States.

"It is time for changes to be made to the Mississippi State flag," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. statement posted on Twitter . "Our students deserve the opportunity to learn and compete in an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Sankey went on to say that if Mississippi refuses to change its flag this time, they will consider banning state championship events until it is.

CNN has reached out to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to comment on the SEC decision. In the past, Governor Reeves has not sided with the issue, only saying that the people of Mississippi should vote to change the flag.