SEC said they would consider withdrawing championship events if Mississippi doesn't change its flag.

Sankey went on to say that if Mississippi refuses to change its flag this time, they will consider banning state championship events until it is.
CNN has reached out to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves to comment on the SEC decision. In the past, Governor Reeves has not sided with the issue, only saying that the people of Mississippi should vote to change the flag.
"I think at some point people will want to change the flag, but it must be done by a vote of the people," Governor Reeves said at a press conference on June 10, reiterating his long-standing position. "Not because of the vote of politicians making a backroom deal in Jackson."
In response to the Sankey statement, Ole Miss and Mississippi State reiterated that they have supported the change of the state flag since 2015.
"Mississippi needs a flag that represents the qualities of our state that unite us, not those that still divide us," said Glenn Boyce, Chancellor of Foreign Affairs and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, Keith Carter, in a joint statement. "We support the SEC's position to change the Mississippi state flag to an image that is more welcoming and inclusive for all people."