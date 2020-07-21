Second arrest made after a body was found on the rooftop of McDonald & # 39; s

Police made a second arrest Monday for the appalling murder of a 65-year-old man whose body was found dumped on the roof of a McDonald's in the Bronx.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, of the Bronx, was charged with murder and manslaughter for criminal negligence in the death of Richard Hamlet.

Hamlet was found Wednesday wrapped in plastic over the fast food restaurant on East 149th Street, near Grand Concourse, police said.

Rodríguez's arrest comes two days after police charged Ayame Stamoulis, 18, of Brooklyn, with murder in the case.

Police found Hamlet's body after receiving a 911 call from the restaurant about an unconscious man on the roof. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the victim wrapped in plastic. He was pronounced dead at the scene.