Second fired Minneapolis cop linked to George Floyd case released on bail: reports

A second of four former Minneapolis police officers linked to the death of George Floyd was reportedly released on bail.

J. Alexander Kueng, 26, was released around 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday from the Hennepin County Jail for $ 750,000, under conditions that included him appearing in court hearings and avoiding any legal problems, FOX 9 of the Twin Cities reported.

Kueng is also prohibited from working as a police officer or security guard, according to the report.

His release came more than a week after former officer Thomas Lane, 37, was released on bail. Kueng, Lane and Tou Thao face charges of aiding and abetting in connection with Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, FOX 9 reported.

Both Thao and the fourth former officer, Derek Chauvin, remained behind bars. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in the case after being seen on video with one of his knees on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was lying on a street during an arrest.

Thao's bail was set at $ 750,000, while Chauvin's bail was set at $ 1.25 million, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Floyd stopped responding during the confrontation and was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

All four officers were fired after Floyd's death.