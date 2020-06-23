Second-hand clothing is more popular than ever. Even in a pandemic

Hurtado, a full-time nurse, sells clothing under the @glittermethod handle on the Poshmark reselling site, which connects buyers to sellers of new and used merchandise.

Shoppers have been pulling sportswear and swimsuits from him, he said, and they You can't seem to get enough of your Lululemon brand clothing, which sells out within hours or even minutes after being released.

"April was actually the highest-grossing sales month since I started selling in 2017," she said, adding that "people are finding ways to stay busy exercising and looking for new leggings, shorts and swimwear."

Consumers looking for deals in the recession are turning to resale markets like Poshmark, OfferUp and Mercari to rate pre-owned items ranging from clothing to cars. Second-hand clothing in particular was hot even before the coronavirus arrived, and the category is expected to grow despite any concerns of consumer apprehension about items used in the pandemic, retail analysts say.

Cowen estimated in June that the online market for clothing reselling will reach $ 23 billion by 2023, up from $ 7 billion this year.

In the meantime, Walmart ( WMT ) , the world's largest retailer, has just bet on the second-hand market: It said in May that it will sell pre-owned clothing, shoes and bags online through a partnership with consignment retailer ThredUP.

"Reselling has been great during the pandemic," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData's retail division. "Consumers in general love to get big brands, including high-end luxury brands, at bargain prices."

Also for sellers, it is an opportunity to earn extra money in difficult times, he said.

While environmentally conscious millennial buyers have been the first drivers of interest in reselling, that's changing. A 2019 report from ThredUP and GlobalData showed that while millennials account for 33% of buyers of second-hand goods, the largest segment, boomers rank second with 31%.

What is selling

In the first week of the ThredUP partnership, Denise Incandela, head of ecommerce fashion with Walmart.com, said shoppers have been snagging clothes and bags from brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Old Navy.

The average selling price has been $ 20 for clothing, $ 35 for accessories and bags and $ 40 for footwear, he said.

But there are signs that some consumers still have an interest in second-hand luxury goods, despite record unemployment and a recession.

"We also sold our first bag of Gucci tramps last week," said Incandela.

The real real ( REAL ) , the world's largest resale market for luxury goods, said demand "remained healthy" in April and May, even though the company has faced supply constraints with its warehouses that hurt its ability to meet orders.

The company said in an email to CNN Business that from mid-March to mid-April, it saw a 24% year-over-year increase in searches for silk scarves from Hermes, Gucci and Chanel that it believes was driven by "the necessity for comfortable, polished looks for video meetings from home, as well as CDC recommendations on the use of face covers. "

Another fashion item: men's bags.

"Since COVID came, the demand for search has increased 20% (for men's bags). This is probably because men need to always be prepared and have a way to carry their & # 39; new & # 39; items essentials like masks, hand sanitizers and gloves. " Aaron McWilliams, the company's senior manager of men's marketing, said in an email.

At Poshmark, sales have grown 50% yoy from mid-April to May, while listings have grown 35% over the same period.

The most robust categories are sportswear (sweatshirts, leggings, and hoodies) from brands like Lululemon, Fabletics, and Nike.

Pajama sales, specifically, have doubled, showing how comfort is a priority for homebound families, Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra said. AND Starbucks ( SBUX ) The mugs have been in high demand by buyers who want to display them in virtual conference calls.

"Shoppers are spending more money on a larger volume of affordable items, rather than splurging on one expensive piece. The trend may hint that people want to be more conservative about spending while continuing to buy things they love," Chandra said.

& # 39; Looking for the familiar & # 39;

In the online market OfferUp, which sells from furniture to cars, Bargain hunters are looking for household items as well as toys.

"We have recently seen two significant waves of growth in purchasing activity," said OfferUp CEO Nick Huzar. "The first increase occurred around March 13. The second correlates to the initial distribution of Covid federal relief checks beginning the week of April 13."

He noted a 150% increase in searches for retro toy brands like Pokemon and Hot Wheels and a 110% increase in searches for antiques, specifically sofas and chairs.

Video game searches have skyrocketed, with a 155% increase in Nintendo Switch searches.

As hot weather increases, summer activities and the need for exercise increase interest in treadmills, elliptical machines, water tables and pools, he said.

Japanese resale startup Mercari is seeing a growing demand for vintage and collectible items. "Glass cups, vintage baseball cards, and toy cars have been big sellers during the pandemic," said John Lagerling, CEO of Mercari's US operations.

He said consumers crave simpler ways to have fun. For example, puzzles are selling more than items like game consoles and VR headsets.

"I think it is a reflection of how many of us feel these days. Our lives are altered, so we are looking for the familiar," he said.