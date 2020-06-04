Second man accuses the Bishop of Brooklyn of sexual abuse

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Brooklyn, already under investigation by the church for alleged sexual abuse, was accused by a second man of abuse in the 1970s, when the bishop was a pastor in New Jersey.

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio "Repeatedly sexually abused" Samier Tadros started when he was about 6 years old, according to a March 9 letter that Tadros' attorney sent to the attorney representing the Archdiocese of Newark. The letter alleges that the abuse occurred at Holy Rosary Church in Jersey City.

DiMarzio has previously denied the allegations made by the first accuser. In a statement to The Associated Press, he also denied the allegation made by Tadros. "There is absolutely no truth to this charge," he said. "This is clearly another attempt to destroy my name and discredit what I have accomplished in my service to God and His people."

DiMarzio's attorney Joseph Hayden said in an email to the AP: "We have uncovered conclusive evidence of Bishop DiMarzio's innocence." Hayden declined to share the evidence with the AP.

The DiMarzio case has sparked interest because it is one of the first carried out according to the procedures that Pope Francis issued under a new ecclesiastical law that came into effect last June.

The proceedings, known in Latin as Vos Estis Lux Mundi, or You are the light of the world, were issued in an apostolic letter addressing how the church will handle claims against bishops and other church officials accused of abuse or cover-up . The rules direct archbishops to direct the investigation of an accused bishop in their jurisdiction. In this case, the Archbishop of New York is Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the two DiMarzio accusers, told the AP that Tadros stepped forward after hearing from a family member that another man, Mark Matzek, 57, had charged DiMarzio. Matzek also accused the late Rev. Albert Mark of sexually abusing him in the mid-1970s, when both priests were assigned to St. Nicholas Church, also in Jersey City.

The two men live in different states, Garabedian said, and they have never met. "We have two separate and discrete claims," ​​he said.

Tadros, now 46, has demanded $ 20 million in compensation. Hayden said: "Bishop DiMarzio will never accept an agreement on these claims."

Last November, the AP reported that Garabedian planned to file a lawsuit on behalf of Matzek in New Jersey. But he said he suspended the plan after the Archdiocese of New York asked if Matzek would cooperate with the Dolan investigation. Garabedian said both men, as well as a member of the Tadros family, are prepared to answer questions from Dolan investigators.

Dolan has hired New York attorney John O & # 39; Donnell and Herbert Smith Freehills law firm to conduct the investigation. The firm in turn hired a risk management company founded by the former FBI director Louis Freeh to assist in consultation. Freeh was named in 2011 to lead an investigation into Pennsylvania State University and his handling of allegations of sexual abuse against former assistant soccer coach Jerry Sandusky, which led to a critical report with university officials.

Under new church procedures, O & # 39; Donnell said, Dolan's investigation will be presented to the Vatican, which will review the evidence and make a recommendation to Pope Francis.

Although Dolan will not personally conduct the investigation, you must submit the investigation along with your "vote" or vote, according to the new procedures.

Another provision says that the archbishop "must act impartially and free from conflicts of interest."

But Garabedian and advocates of survivors of clergy abuse have questioned Dolan's ability to remain neutral, citing comments he made during the January 21 episode of his weekly podcast "Conversation with Cardinal Dolan."

"Bishop DiMarzio, I mean, I love the boy. He is a good friend, "said Dolan." He has never had a charge against him in his entire life. But in November, someone made an accusation way, shape, shape, shape, shape, way back 48 or so years ago. And as much as Bishop DiMarzio said: "This is absurd, this is ridiculous, this is unfair," damn it, we have to take it seriously. "

Garabedian said Dolan's neutrality is also undermined by the decision to allow DiMarzio to remain in office during the investigation. In other cases of alleged sexual abuse by clergy, some priests have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the charges against them.

"It is very difficult for my clients to believe that Cardinal Dolan could be neutral in this matter, after Cardinal Dolan made a public statement about his good friend, Bishop DiMarzio," said Garabedian.

Nicholas Cafardi, canon lawyer and former president of the US National Board of Review of Bishops. USA For the Protection of Children and Youth, he said that he believes that because Dolan has hired outside professionals to carry out the investigation, impartiality is assured.

"The fact that it will be based on what the professionals find means that the fairness requirement has been met," he said.

And O & # 39; Donnell, the attorney hired to conduct Dolan's investigation, noted in an email that "while Cardinal Dolan must oversee the investigation, he is not the one to judge the matter."

In addition, O & # 39; Donnell said that because DiMarzio is a bishop, the decision rests with the pope, on the Pope.

Earlier this year, the National Catholic Reporter, an independent Catholic newspaper, Vos Estis procedures failed for establishing a system of "bishops who investigate other bishops." The newspaper suggested that the new law be amended to require that the accused bishops be investigated by archbishops from other parts of the country.

Anne Barrett Doyle, Co-Director of BishopAccountability.org, a group that catalogs information about clergy sexual abuse, said Dolan's comments and the decision to allow DiMarzio to remain in office during the investigation send a discouraging message to survivors of the abuse.

"How can Cardinal Dolan expect any witness or whistleblower to want to appear under these conditions?" she said.