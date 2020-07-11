Second Round to the Alabama Senate: Jeff Sessions takes on the former Auburn football coach in a bid to get an old seat

But after becoming the first senator to endorse Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race, and his political acumen was rewarded with the work that the Justice Department was leading, he made a move that ended his relationship with the President and put his chances of holding an elected office at risk. Never more.

Sessions is now locked in a second round with former Auburn University soccer coach Tommy Tuberville in Tuesday's Republican second round for his old job, struggling to regain his reputation as a strange renegade who can upset Washington. . Whoever wins the Republican nomination will face Democratic Senator Doug Jones in what is probably the best opportunity of the year for the Republican Party.

It would be useful to Sessions if his former allies backed him. But even some of those who are largely aligned with his views have abandoned it.

Shortly after the primaries in early March, the Club for Growth political arm did what President David McIntosh later described as a "difficult decision" and endorsed Tuberville. The conservative group rates legislators with a purity test on the ideology of the free market. But his decision was not made entirely on the political positions of the candidates. He was influenced by Trump, the career man who is perhaps most important. The president has opposed Sessions since his then attorney general withdrew from the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

In the Senate, Sessions scored a lifetime club score of 87%, on par with other current members who he considers "true American patriots" like Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. McIntosh told CNN this week that Tuberville "really went off the court" in his interviews discussing economic issues such as taxes, spending and regulatory relief, and was more supportive of trade deals than Sessions, while remaining "strong" in China.

But Trump's endorsement, granted to Tuberville less than a week earlier in March, was also a major factor for the club, which initially opposed Trump in the 2016 primaries, but was long a referee in the Congressional primaries. republican.

"They are both conservative," McIntosh said. "We thought Tuberville was the best conservative and, with Trump's support, he had a better chance of beating Doug Jones."

Sessions is now a career underdog for his old job. It has lost the support of the president and former crucial allies like the club, whose super affiliate PAC, Club for Growth Action, has spent about $ 1 million on advertising in the primaries, according to the Kantar Campaign Media Analysis Group, which coincides with the Tuberville campaign and overspending session. . Club for Growth Action ads have put Trump's endorsement of Tuberville front and center, including one of the television presenters who was simply reading a tweet from Trump praising the former soccer coach as a "REAL LEADER" who "will never disappoint MAGA".

In the campaign, Sessions has tried to minimize the tension between himself and his former boss. But voters regularly cite the president's contempt for Sessions, which finished roughly one percentage point behind Tuberville in the March primaries, leading to the second round on Tuesday. Roy Moore, a twice-fired state Supreme Court judge who was charged with sexual assault in his 2017 campaign against Jones, finished fourth in the primaries, a relief for national Republicans hoping to prevent him from jeopardizing the seat again. .

On Saturday, Trump urged Alabama voters to cast their vote for Tuberville, calling his former attorney general in a tweet "disaster that will disappoint us all."

Sessions replied that "his honor and integrity are far more important than these youthful insults" and stated that Tuberville is "too cowardly" to debate it.

"As you know, Alabama is not taking orders from Washington," Sessions tweeted.

The sessions seemed to refer to Trump's poor record of endorsing candidates in Alabama Senate races. In 2017, the president endorsed the then-senator. Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in the Republican primary. Trump then endorsed the judge, who lost to Jones in the general election.

Sessions still has a strong and conservative following. In 2014, Sessions was so beloved in Alabama that he won a fourth term without even having to face a Democratic opponent, the first in state history. During the 2016 presidential race, Sessions was delighted to see his held views on trade and immigration promoted by Trump, while the club spent millions trying to defeat Trump's attempt to be the GOP candidate. Trump, who later beat Hillary Clinton in the state by nearly 30 points, nominated Sessions to head the Department of Justice.

But in March 2017, Sessions recused himself. Trump considered it treason. For months, Sessions carried a resignation letter in his pocket when he went to the White House, according to the report by former special adviser Robert Mueller. Trump finally fired Sessions in November 2018, the day after the midterm elections, and he never overcame his grudge. He supported Tuberville. "Alabama, don't trust Jeff Sessions," Trump tweeted in May. "He disappointed our country."

Tuberville has criticized Sessions for the decision, saying in an ad that he "resigned the president" and "failed Alabama." In response, Sessions has touted his strong support for the President. In the announcements, Sessions put on his red "Make America Great Again" hat and insisted that he never said a "cross word" about the President. He tweeted who "protected the rule of law" and contributed to Trump's "exoneration".

Sessions' campaign has stumped officials inside the White House, who witnessed how Trump publicly punished Sessions for months before finally forcing him to quit his job. Although he hired him, Trump has claimed Sessions was not "mentally qualified" for the job and was one of the biggest mistakes of his presidency.

Trump has vigorously supported Tuberville and even made plans to stage a rally in Alabama on Saturday before the second round, which could have been a severe blow to Sessions given Trump's popularity in the state. But those plans were eventually scrapped after state officials voiced concern about a large public gathering amid the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced both Senate GOP candidates to limit events in person for several weeks, moving on to Zoom conference calls and radio interviews. When the candidates returned to the campaign, this led to some awkward moments when attendees were unsure whether to wear masks or shake hands. And the sudden outbreak has raised questions about what turnout will look like on Tuesday.

"It is a second round in the midst of a pandemic," said an adviser to Sessions when asked about his prediction.

For most of the second round, Tuberville led Sessions in the polls, repeating Trump's slogans like "drain the swamp" and "build the wall," while reminding potential supporters of his winning tenure at Auburn in 1999. to 2008. But Sessions has tried to do it. a Tuberville residence problem, calling him a "tourist" who moved from Florida to run for the Senate and "an empty suit" that has been hidden from the public.

Sessions' campaign said it had its best fundraising night this week, after an appearance on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. Trump has been known to watch Carlson's show regularly and the presenter eulogized Sessions. "We have to have some warriors in Congress and we need some to pressure our Republicans, many of them to hide and not speak," Sessions said on Fox.

Sessions also took advantage of a recent New York Times report showing that Tuberville struck a deal with investors in a hedge fund that he co-directed amid fraud charges; his partner John David Stroud was sentenced to prison.

"In 2009, Coach Tuberville lent his name to an investment company. It was a big mistake and he paid it," replied Stan McDonald, Tuberville's personal attorney and campaign president. "Coach Tuberville was as surprised as anyone to learn that Stroud had lost all the money, including the coach's. He never received a penny; it was a fatal loss to him and his family between his initial investment, legal fees and eventual settlement. The Lord humiliates us on many occasions, and this was a moment for the coach. "

Jones, who narrowly defeated Moore in the 2017 special election, will face a tough race no matter who the Republican candidate is, though the senator has a cash advantage. He has amassed $ 8 million in his campaign war chest, compared to approximately $ 1 million combined for Sessions and Tuberville, according to the latest documents submitted by the Federal Election Commission.

Conservative groups are already mobilizing to defeat the Democrat. One Nation, a super PAC, has reserved $ 3.2 million in television advertising for the race in July and August, according to CMAG and a spokesperson for the group.

"We are not going to take it for granted, but the reality is that if our voters stand, we win," Terry Lathan, president of the Alabama Republican Party, told CNN. "I don't care how much money Doug Jones has. I don't care how many Kumbaya TV commercials," We can't all get along. "(He is). That's good, and it makes you feel so much warmer and fuzzier, but what we don't it makes his voting record feel warm and fuzzy. And he owns that. "

This story has been updated with additional details.