SECOND SOCIETY OF SECOND-BIRTH ROYALS Looks Fantastically Cheesy – Newsdio

Disney + has a new superhero movie in July, and there's something about it that looks incredibly cheesy. It definitely looks a few steps from the original Disney Channel movies (which are fantastic in their own special way), but it seems just as cheesy. Secret Society of the Second Born Royalty these are the children of royalty who apparently have superpowers because they are the second born. It really is an interesting idea, and I'm probably going to see it because it looks like it has some potential to be fun.

"Secret Society of Second-Born Royals" follows Sam, a royal adolescent rebel who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to the second-born royal lineage. Second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, Sam constantly wonders what it means to be real and wants to create her own legacy. Unlike Eleanor, Sam's perfect older sister, who will become the next queen, Sam would rather rock with her bandmate and best friend Mike in an illegal protest or abandon a royal engagement for a wild night. Fed up with her daughter's misbehavior, Queen Catherine sends Sam to a summer boarding school where she and four other royals, Tuma, Roxana, January, and Matteo, discover they have unique superhuman abilities and are invited to join. a secret society. with a long tradition of secretly keeping the peace. With a new sense of purpose and a little help from the Secret Society instructor James, Sam and his fellow royal recruits must learn to harness their new powers and work together as a team before they can save the world.

Secret Society of the Second Born Royalty is run by Anna Mastro (The fugitives from Marvel) and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee like Sam; Skylar Astin (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) as James; Olivia Deeble (At home and away) as Roxana; Niles Fitch (We are) as Tuma; Faly Rakotohavana (Crow's house) as Matteo; Isabella Blake Thomas (Once Upon a time) like January; Elodie Yung (Reckless) as Queen Catherine; Ashley Liao (You will always be my maybe) as Eleanor; Noah Lomax (Fireproof) as Mike; and Greg Bryk (Maid tale) as the villain inmate 34. You can enjoy Secret Society of the Second Born Royalty July 17 only on Disney +.