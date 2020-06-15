Secondary reporters can help reshape TV in games without fans

NBC "Sunday Night Football" reporter Michele Tafoya always had the idea of ​​having her own camera. If you see something in the bank, you could videotape it and pair it with a report.

The SNF team picks up most of the stuff, he said, but this could be another way to enhance the essence of television, further combining the images with the words to show the clearest vision possible.

"I think it could be really fun to use for some of those smaller moments," said Tafoya, who plans to use a smartphone or similarly small device.

With sports slowly dripping amid COVID-19, the future role of secondary reporters is paradoxical. With the potential limitation of stadium staff, networks may have to make decisions about who is in the venues. At first glance, you might think that the secondary reporters wouldn't make the cut.

However, none other than Tafoya's NBC colleague Al Michaels and TNT's Marv Albert recently told The Post that secondary reporters are essential workers for these broadcasts. While players and analysts may not participate in some events, side activities may have reporters.

Speaking to Tafoya, Doris Burke of ESPN, who also serves as an analyst, and Meredith Marakovits of YES, there is no one-size-fits-all solution, but there is room for opportunity. None of the three was afraid to be at the events, although there are no definitive plans yet.

In NASCAR, Fox returned with a pit reporter during his first start in May, but added a second for Week 2. In golf, Jim Nantz is in place at Tower 18 in the first event of the PGA Tour, while his CBS analysts are gone. However, CBS has two reporters of course.

In Orlando, Florida, where the NBA plans to resume in late July, there is a chance that players and analysts may be present on a limited basis or not, but national sideline reporters are more likely to be on site.

"I think there could be a greater value in a secondary reporter if they can be on site," said Burke, who had the coronavirus but has recovered.

In baseball, if it is actually played, the games will be in stadiums, where canoe reporters could be on site, at least for home games. Marakovits said it would be strange to do reports without fans, but she wants to be on the site.

"Personally, I would love to be at the stadium," said Marakovits.

With fans currently not participating in any events, TV and league sports executives have to figure out how to make watching as compelling as ever. NBC Sports plans to have noise for its coverage of the Premier League. Fox Sports is studying the use of virtual fans for baseball and soccer.

Secondary reporters may have an evolution. The XFL created more access opportunities with secondary interviews in the game. If fan attendance is limited, the NFL and other sports have a chance to bring viewers into action with secondary reporters as the conduit.

The role of secondary reporters will be based primarily on security, the number of people that leagues allow in places, and then the ability to be close to the players.

If the journey is condensed, then it is possible that someone like Marakovits could drive to, say, Baltimore or Boston to work on some games, however it has not yet been determined if that will be allowed. Even games at Yankee Stadium are not guaranteed, but it would make sense to have a reporter on hand, if there is access to the media.

In the condensing world of sports media, the role of secondary reporter could grow. Tafoya Cam could be something.