Secret Service agents ordered quarantine after 2 positive results after Tulsa rally: report

Dozens of Secret Service staff members were given self-quarantine instructions as a precaution against the coronavirus after President Donald Trump's demonstration last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, according to a report.

The order came after two Secret Service members and at least eight Trump campaign staff members tested positive for the virus, including two staff members who learned of his infection after the President returned to Washington on Wednesday, The Washington Post reported.

In a statement to Fox News, a Secret Service spokeswoman said the agency would not confirm the details of the Post's report.

"To protect the privacy of our employees' health information and for operational security, the Secret Service does not publish how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or are currently, quarantined" . The Director of Communications for the United States Secret Service, Catherine Milhoan, told Fox News in an email.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS TWO MORE PEOPLE INVOLVED IN POSITIVE TULSA REALLY TESTED FOR CORONAVIRUSES

Secret Service employees who attended the Tulsa rally were asked to stay home for 14 days after returning from the trip last weekend, according to the newspaper.

The agency's readiness has not been affected in any way, Milhoan told Fox News.

"The US Secret Service remains prepared and staffed to carry out all duties as necessary. Any implication that the agency is unprepared or unable to execute our mission would be inaccurate," said Milhoan. "Since the start of this pandemic, the Secret Service has been working with all of our public safety partners and the White House Medical Unit to ensure the safety of both our protected individuals and our employees."

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS THE MARSHAL FIRE COUNT FOR TULSA RALLY'S ASSISTANCE WAS & # 39; INCORRECT & # 39;

The Post's report came after eight Trump employees who were part of the rally's preparation became infected with COVID-19 in recent days, including six who tested positive before the Tulsa meeting on Saturday night.

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advanced team tested positive for the coronavirus," Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh confirmed Monday.

"These staff members attended the demonstration but wore masks throughout the event. After positive evidence, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracking protocols."

A Tulsa Fire Department spokesperson told Fox News on Sunday that fire chief records show just under 6,200 scanned tickets were recorded for the rally at the BOK Center, which had a capacity of approximately 19,000.

All attendees of the rally underwent temperature checks before going through a security check and were offered face masks and hand sanitizer. The campaign, however, emphasized that wearing a face mask was optional, and many were seen without masks.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

There were 259 new cases of coronavirus reported in Tulsa on Tuesday, the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, according to the Tulsa Department of Health. The previous record was 143 new cases set on Saturday.

Last month, at least 11 Secret Service members, accused of protecting President Trump and other officials, tested positive and were sidelined from the virus, according to a Department of Homeland Security count reviewed by Yahoo News.

During that time, 23 other Secret Service members were said to have recovered from COVID-19 and approximately 60 agency employees had been quarantined as a precaution, the news website reported.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips, Talia Kaplan and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.