Secret Service Claims $ 1B in Losses from Prevented Coronavirus Fraud, Warns of Potential $ 30B Risk

The US Secret Service. USA It has prevented coronavirus fraud losses of about $ 1 billion by initiating more than 100 criminal investigations during the pandemic, a senior official said this week.

The agency and its partners successfully disrupted numerous schemes that attempted to defraud US government programs. USA Aimed at helping American people and businesses struggling financially during the outbreak, Assistant Director of the Secret Service Michael D & # 39; Ambrosio told the Senate Judiciary Committee during a hearing Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Hill.

"As the pandemic continued and intensified, we have seen a proliferation and diversification of criminal schemes, particularly an increase in targeting of various economic aid programs, such as those provided for by the CARES Act," said D & # 39; Ambrosio. "Countering this fraud has become a central focus of our investigative work, and I hope that our investigative efforts to recover stolen assets and hold criminals accountable will continue for years."

"We have observed a proliferation and diversification of criminal schemes, particularly an increase in the targeting of various economic aid programs, such as those provided by the CARES Act." – Michael D & # 39; Ambrosio, assistant director of the Secret Service

As CORONAVIRUS scams SPREAD, GOOGLE LAUNCHES THE SCAM-SPOTTER TOOL

The Secret Service issued its first alert highlighting the scams in March, warning that coronavirus-related "phishing" campaigns are being sent to emails. Such scams could cause people to reveal personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers.

"During the following weeks, the crimes that exploited the pandemic began to diversify and increase substantially," added D & # 39; Ambrosio.

On Tuesday, he said those crimes included the sale of fraudulent medical equipment, cybercrime, ransomware attacks that could disrupt certain pandemic responses and defraud government and financial institutions associated with "response and recovery efforts."

He said the latest type of fraud would be of particular interest to the committee, adding that it is an area where authorities were "devoting an extraordinary investigative effort to address."

Scammers are building websites to collect on Coronavir

D & # 39; Ambrosio added that the fraud related to the $ 3 trillion allocated by Congress to support the American economy, described as the largest economic stimulus package in the history of the United States, was possibly the most worrying development.

"It is despicable that some seek to commit fraud against US government programs that aim to attack COVID-19-induced economic harm. This includes fraud against unemployment benefits, Economic Impact Payments (EIP ), funds from the Payment Check Protection Program (PPP) and other initiatives of the CARES Act, "said D & # 39; Ambrosio.

"Even if we assume a very low fraud rate of just 1 percent, we should still expect more than $ 30 billion to end up in the hands of criminals," he added.

"Even if we assume a very low fraud rate of just 1 percent, we should still expect more than $ 30 billion to end up in the hands of criminals." – Michael D & # 39; Ambrosio, assistant director of the Secret Service

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

D & # 39; Ambrosio said the Secret Service also successfully disrupted hundreds of coronavirus-related online scams and halted the alleged "illicit" sale of stolen COVID-19 test kits online. The agency is also participating in a national effort to stop an international scheme aimed at defrauding the United States' state unemployment systems.

"In the longer term, we will work to ensure that those who criminally exploited this crisis are successfully arrested and prosecuted," he said.