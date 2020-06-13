Secret Service drops more than $ 30K for conventional hand sanitizer

The Secret Service spares no expense on security.

The agency spent more than $ 30,000 on disinfectant for the upcoming Democratic and Republican conventions, according to financial documents obtained by TMZ.

Transportation includes 400 cardboard boxes and 100 dispensers to ensure everyone can remain COVID-19 free at major events scheduled for August. Republicans remain committed to a lavish ceremony, officially moving from North Carolina to a new location in Jacksonville, Florida, with more flexible blocking restrictions.

Democrats, meanwhile, remain on the fence but officially remain committed to their Milwaukee convention.

Disinfectant costs were listed in "Action of National Interest – Covid-19 2020".