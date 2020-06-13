Secret Service rejects denial of tear gas use against White House protesters

The US Secret Service. USA He reversed Saturday his denial that no officers used tear gas on June 1 to kill protesters near the White House, as the park's clearing has come under intense criticism and the focus of a lawsuit by activists who allege that The police violated his constitutional rights to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd.

After further reviewing the controversial Lafayette Square park clearing to make way for President Trump's visit to the Church of St. John, the agency released a new statement on Saturday acknowledging that a Secret Service employee used pepper spray.

"After further review, the US Secret Service determined that an agency employee used pepper spray on June 1, during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park," the Secret Service said in a communicated on Saturday. "The employee used oleoresin pepper spray, or pepper spray, in response to an aggressive individual."

The Secret Service initially released a statement on June 5 that "no agency personnel" used tear gas or pepper spray during a park cleanup before Trump visited the fire-damaged church when the death protests Floyd's had gone haywire the night before. .

"The Secret Service has determined that no agency personnel used tear gas or pepper spray during their efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park on Monday, June 1, 2020," a Secret Service spokesman said at the time.

The US Park Police USA (USPP) also denied the use of tear gas to clear protesters in the park, but acknowledged the use of smoke cans and peppercorns on protesters.

However, a spokesman for the US Park Police. USA He recently said it was a "mistake" to insist that tear gas was not used, but said that the police agency did not lie as it admitted that they shot pepperballs. Pepper balls can cause eye irritation and tears.

"I'm not going to say that pepper balls don't irritate you," Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told Vox. "I'm not saying it's not a tear gas, but I'm just saying we use a ball of pepper that shoots a powder."

"The point is, we admit to using what we use," Delgado said. "I think the term 'tear gas' no longer matters. It was a mistake on our part to use 'tear gas' because we simply assumed that people would think CS or CN," two common forms of tear gas.

The White House "has no regrets" having taken protesters out of the park before Trump's visit to the church for a photo shoot with a Bible. The White House has insisted that no tear gas or rubber bullets were used.

Trump's June 1 visit to the church has become a major turning point in the racial justice protest movement in the weeks after Floyd's death.

The order to clear the protester park came shortly before the Washington, D.C. curfew. It went into effect and sparked outrage from critics who claim that protesters moved violently so that the president could participate in a photo opportunity.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday expressed regret for accompanying Trump during a photo shoot last week in Lafayette Square amid protests, calling the decision "a mistake."

Defense Secretary Mark Esper also disagreed with the visit to the church, saying that he knew that he and the president, along with several others, were going to the church and to Lafayette Square, but "did not know a photo-op it was happening "in the church before they got there. Esper stated that he tries to keep himself and the military out of politics as best he can.

The ACLU, which represents Black Lives Matter activists, filed a lawsuit against Trump, Attorney General William Barr, Esper, Secret Service leaders, the National Park Police, the DC National Guard, and others who claim they should not having ordered the use of violence against peaceful protesters.

"Unprovoked, the Defendants ordered their agents in the US Secret Service, the US Park Police, the DC National Guard and the US Military Police to protest to flee of the area, "the lawsuit alleges. "Many peaceful protesters were injured, some seriously, by this unprovoked attack."

Meanwhile, Democrats in Congress, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, launched a legislative effort to ban the use of tears, calling it a weapon of war.

"Tear gas is a chemical weapon banned in war," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted this week. "It is a pity that American leaders chose to fire tear gas at our own people last week. It will never, never happen again."

