Secret Service says White House fence will begin to be removed

Some temporary fences around the White House, which were installed during the riots following George Floyd's death on Wednesday, are expected to be removed, a Secret Service spokesman told Fox News.

"The temporary fencing on the south side of the White House complex, to include the Ellipse, will be removed around June 10," said a Secret Service spokesman, noting that the fencing around Lafayette Park on the north side, it will remain in place for the time being. "The Secret Service is in ongoing talks with the US Park Police regarding the temporary security fence in and around Lafayette Park."

More than 5,000 National Guard service members arrived in the nation's capital to assist law enforcement with demonstrations of police brutality, some of which turned into looting and violent burns. At the height of the unrest over the weekend following May 25, the day Floyd died, numerous Secret Service agents were injured, fires were set on fire near the White House as authorities searched for car bombs, and reportedly , President Trump was taken to an underground bunker. Trump later said he went to the bunker for an "inspection."

SCHUMER, PELOSI CALL TRUMP TO OPEN THE PLAZA LAFAYETTE

After the city's largest protest through Saturday, the protests have become more peaceful, and the Guard will send its out-of-state members home this week.

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to tear down the fence and reopen Lafayette Square calling the park "a place you have. It has long been a place where Americans can gather to freely exercise their constitutional rights in close proximity to the White House."

"They have now erected heavy, semi-permanent steel fences to cover the Plaza," lawmakers wrote. "His conversion of this unique public park in the heart of our nation's capital to what appears to be a militarized zone denies citizens access to the park and sends the worst possible message to the American public and to people around the world."

Top Democrats criticized Trump for the controversial move last Monday to clear the plaza of protesters before the president paid a visit to the nearby San Juan Church, where protesters started a fire. Several thousand protesters had gathered in the area for demonstrations, and the curfew was in effect.