Secret Service tells press to leave White House grounds in unusual move

The US Park Police USA He detains protesters after they attempted to tear down the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 22 in Washington. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The United States Secret Service on Monday night told members of the White House press corps to immediately leave the White House grounds, a very unusual decision that did not immediately come with an explanation.

The decision was made during an ongoing demonstration in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, where protesters were trying to tear down a statue of former President Andrew Jackson in the middle of the park. Those protesters were eventually expelled from the park by the police.

Protesters spray-painted "BHAZ" on the pillars of the St. John's Episcopal Church, which is located across the street from Lafayette Square. The acronym stands for "Black House Autonomous Zone," an apparent reference to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, where protesters have seized an area six blocks from the city and kept police out. to establish their own space for self-government.

The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone had been a relatively peaceful protest until last weekend. Two men were shot in the area early Saturday morning and one of them died later. Police said a "violent crowd" prevented them from reaching the injured people.

