Secretary of the army open to rename military bases named for Confederate generals

The Secretary of the US Army The US, Ryan McCarthy, is open to renaming military bases named after Confederate generals, an issue that has received increased attention in recent weeks amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd, as reported by Fox News.

A senior Army official told Fox News on Monday that McCarthy was not planning to change the names unilaterally, but would instead seek bipartisan support to do so. The facilities of the US Army. USA Named for the Confederate generals include Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

"We must recognize that history is important, but we must come together and have some kind of open discussion about race," said the official, adding: "This week he highlighted the need to begin to understand those feelings and the Secretary of the Army is open. to consider changing the names of these named bases for Confederate generals. "

The announcement marked a reversal of the army. The branch had indicated earlier this year that it was opposed to the idea after the Marine Corps announced last April that it banned Confederate flags at its facilities.

In a letter to the Corps, Marine Corps Commander General David H. Berger said the Confederate flag "has the power to inflame feelings of division."

"We are a war organization, an elite institution of warriors who depend on each other to win difficult battles," wrote Berger. "Anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion must be addressed head-on."

He added: “I ask each Marine to understand that I fully accept my duty and responsibility to help build this team. This means that I must identify symbols or subcultures that degrade the cohesion that combat requires of us. ”

But, last week, Berger acknowledged that it was not enough simply to remove the division symbols but that "rather, we should also strive to remove the division itself."

"The trust that the Marines place in each other on a daily basis requires it," he wrote in an open letter. "Only as a unified force, free from discrimination, racial inequality, and prejudice, can we fully demonstrate our core values ​​and serve as the elite war organization that the United States requires and expects us to be."

At least 10 Army installations are named after the Confederate military commanders, Politico reported. Previous calls to rename them have been dismissed due to the fact that doing so would be contrary to tradition.

In a message sent to the Army last week, McCarthy wrote that his views on the matter had evolved amid protests nationwide.

“Over the past week, the country has suffered an explosion of frustration at the racial divisions that still affect us as Americans. And because their Army is a reflection of American society, those divisions also live in the Army, "McCarthy wrote in a joint statement with Army Chief of Staff, General James McConville, and Army Sergeant Major Michael Grinston. .

"We feel the frustration and anger," they added. "We need to work harder to earn the trust of mothers and fathers who hesitate to hand over their sons and daughters to us."