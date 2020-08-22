See Kamala Harris’ reaction after Trump called her ‘nasty’

By
admin
-
0
45
see-kamala-harris’-reaction-after-trump-called-her-‘nasty’

kamala harris abc news intv ebof 08212020

kamala harris abc news intv ebof 08212020

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

In their first joint interview since the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris responded to President Trump’s comments calling Harris “nasty.”

Source: Newsdio

See More

Erin Burnett Out Front

In their first joint interview since the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris responded to President Trump’s comments calling Harris “nasty.”

Source: Newsdio

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here