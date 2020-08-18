See mask-launching gun invented by Youtube star

By
admin
-
0
41
see-mask-launching-gun-invented-by-youtube-star

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.

Replay

MUST WATCH

See someone maskless? Inventor takes aim by shooting a “mask gun.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Source: CNN

See More

See someone maskless? Inventor takes aim by shooting a “mask gun.” CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Source: CNN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here