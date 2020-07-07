See photos of the & # 39; adorable & # 39; baby Yankees star Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole's scouting report on his new baby Caden was perfect.

Yankees ace wife Amy Cole shared photos Monday of the couple's first baby, and Caden is as "absolutely adorable" as Cole told reporters last week.

"Amy is great and he is great," Cole, 29, said Friday. "He is strong. He is a good mix of his father and mother. He is a bit silly. He is absolutely adorable. He has big blue eyes and OMG, I can't stop looking at him."

According to Amy's Instagram post, Caden was born on June 30.

New to the crew: Caden Gerrit Cole. 06/30/20 ”, wrote Amy, 31 years old.

Caden was born 7 pounds 13 oz.

Her father signed a nine-year, $ 324 million contract with the Yankees in the offseason, and is expected to begin opening day later this month.