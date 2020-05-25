See: RoboCop sets the law in New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Footage

Another trailer of Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences has landed with a thud, it puts the new DLC fighter RoboCop front and center. The footage, narrated by Johnny Cage, shows some of the moves that the cyborg law enforcement officer will bring to the table, and they're set to delight fans of his 1987 movie.

The highlight of the clip includes Alex Murphy taking out Mortal KombatHis usual suspects with his trusty Beretta m93R submachine gun, that tip he ejects from his knuckle and the missile launcher with which he pulled out the ED-209. And speaking of ED-209, he also makes an appearance, blowing up an opponent to pieces in heroic brutality.

RoboCop is one of three premium fighters to join Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the Aftermath update, the other two are Fujin and Sheeva. He has been featured heavily in NetherRealm's promotional campaign for the DLC and was previously seen fighting the Terminator and making a robot dance themed friendship in previous trailers. The Terminator, of course, has been available as a playable character for several months as the first fighter included in the Kombat Pass.

Based on the video evidence we've seen so far, it's safe to say that the developer has gone to great lengths to pay tribute to RoboCop. Not only does he recite lines of classic dialogue and wield weapons from the movie, but he even got the original actor, Peter Weller, to give him his voice and likeness for the game.

Mortal Kombat 11: Consequences, which also includes several new maps and a continuation of the main game's time travel story campaign, will be available to download for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC tomorrow, May 26.