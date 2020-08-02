See the astronomers of the & # 39; space butterfly & # 39; captured thousands of light years away

Named for its resemblance to the winged insect, the "butterfly" is actually a planetary nebula, a giant cloud of gas that forms around an ancient star that has not yet exploded. The European Space Observatory (ESO) aptly named the Very Large Telescope, stationed in host country Chile, recently captured a vibrant image of the interstellar object.

It is known as NGC 2899 (NGC stands for New General Catalog, which lists nebulae and other astral bodies like this). It is located somewhere between 3,000 and 6,500 light years away from Earth in the constellation Vela, which is visible in the southern hemisphere.

This planetary nebula is not long for this universe. Ultraviolet radiation illuminates the gas layers surrounding the star and makes them shine brightly, ESO said, but only for a few thousand years before they rupture. That is a relatively short life in astronomy.

According to ESO, the Very Large Telescope that captured the image is the "most advanced optical instrument in the world". With the accompanying interferometer, the tool can illuminate details 25 times finer than individual telescopes. And on its own, the telescope hidden in the Chilean mountains can see things more than 4 billion times weaker than the human eye could see.