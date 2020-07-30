See the best DIY outdoor projects for New Yorkers during the summer COVID-19

It was a trip to Target in April that made Vida Cornelious realize she needed to start renovating her backyard sooner rather than later.

"People were going crazy buying things outdoors," recalls the Harlem resident. "What little there was in the store was almost gone."

Also, it was already clear that New York City would not fully reopen for the summer, so he knew he would need a place to retire.

Across the country, home improvement projects have been a quarantine hobby of choice, and most DIYers have focused their efforts on their outdoor spaces: A recent survey by Porch.com found that 61 percent of renovators have made improvements to their yard, patio, or exterior since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, for the same reason as Cornelious.

In New York City, where private outdoor space has always been a rare amenity, these small portions of real estate have become even more precious, and residents are fortunate enough to claim a share of the outdoors as the yours are making the most of it.

The boho backyard

When Cornelious, a 49-year-old executive creative director, moved into her Harlem country house in January, she knew the backyard was going to need some work. It had a patio, but the former tenants had left desolate what should have been a grassy area, filled with rocks and irregular plantings. After spending a few weeks searching for products and searching for ideas on Pinterest, Cornelious got to work.

The first step was to clear weeds and trash to lay the artificial grass. She meticulously measured to calculate the amount of grass she would need for her lawn, and recruited a contractor friend to help her level the ground, a task that required 1,800 pounds of sand and hired a handling tool and installed it. "That was the most expensive part of the entire project," she says.

He then painted the back fence in a dark charcoal color: "It really brings the whole space together and makes it feel fresh and modern," says Cornelious, and created an outdoor living room with a woven set of Safavieh Home furniture. He hung mirrored chandeliers and a Toni Morrison poster on the black fence and added a bistro table in the courtyard. Solar rope lights, pillar candles, Moroccan-style lanterns, and potted palms complete the look.

"I have a bohemian vibe inside, and I wanted the patio to be an extension of the house," says Cornelious, who spent about $ 2,000 on the project.

"I have my coffee there and all my morning meetings," he adds. "It was worth the investment."

The balcony bar

For months, New Yorkers have missed restaurants and bars. To recreate that vibe in her Crown Heights apartment, Anna Ulrich and her boyfriend Adam Soltis came up with a simple but ingenious solution: turn the window that opens onto your balcony into a bar.

"We've had a few different iterations," says Ulrich, a 26-year-old nurse. Initially, it was just a piece of plywood with a towel over it, but they wanted to "make it a little more exclusive." So during quarantine, when dining out was no longer an option, they put pencil on paper and designed a 37-by-24-inch plywood bar that they covered with a white tile with scallop edges. It fits perfectly through the window, creating a tall table indoors and on the balcony.

Adam, who works in sound for film and television, took two days to build and cost approximately $ 100 for the materials. "I don't even have the energy to leave the apartment when I get home now," says Ulrich, "so it's really nice that you can come home and it's your own little experience."

"There are a lot of fun bars and restaurants in the neighborhood, and we look forward to visiting again," adds Ulrich, "but in the meantime, our house is a bit of an extension of that."

DIY Cinema

Last year, Lesley Stordahl and her husband Mike Smith decided to give up their backyard apartment to move to a bigger place in Carroll Gardens with more space for their children, Jasper, 12, and Odessa, 10. It was A commitment. They were willing to do, plus the brownstone is not entirely without outdoor space; It has a driveway and a sitting room opposite.

"But when all this hit," says Stordahl, referring to the coronavirus, "we realized that we didn't have a real yard and we needed a place to go." The driveway turned out to be an ideal setup: since it has direct access to the street, visitors would not have to stop by the house to hang out socially. They invited their friends to the first opportunity they could, but without established activities, says Stordahl, "the children were trying to be close to each other."

I was learning about a local drive-in movie that inspired the perfect solution: an outdoor cinema. They had bought a projector and screen a few years ago with the intention of installing it in their basement, and Smith and his son built a frame for the screen with PVC pipes. They put the projector on a stool, and each family takes one side. Children pull out their bean chairs for added comfort, and Stordahl makes popcorn (separate bags for each family, of course).

"We chose a theme and children can choose the movie," says Stordahl. "It has become quite an event."

The bounce zone

The life of confinement has been especially challenging for parents, but even more so for those who go through it alone. Jeanne Wang, a single mother of two, said she was "really paranoid" when COVID-19 hit the city. "I don't have a lot of family around, so who would help me with the kids if I get sick?" she says. "I was a little crazy to stay inside."

But it became clear that her children, Brandon, 6, and Norah, 9, needed an outlet for their movements, and an activity to break the virtual school day. "My children are wild. They have a lot of energy, "says Wang, 43." If they don't get it out, it's hard for them to hear or function. "

At first, they teamed up with their mother for their daily workouts, which she did on the terrace of her three-bedroom Brooklyn Heights condo, learning to do things like jump rope. But when the novelty of the exercise wore off, she needed a new release for them. He found it on Amazon in the form of a bouncy house.

While her deck has a sofa and hot tub, Wang also added a fire pit and lawn for her 12-pound Yorkiepoo so they don't have to take her for a walk.

"It was perfect," says Wang. "First thing in the morning, they jump into the house before doing homework. They don't have to wear masks or anything like that. Too easy ".

Still, having close relatives would make life at home even easier, which is why Wang decided to move out, and her condo is currently on the market with Douglas Elliman for $ 2.99 million.

The inflatable house, unfortunately, is not included.