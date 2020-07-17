See the entire CNN coronavirus city hall

Contents
Covid-19 numbers on the rise in 39 states
CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta discuss the effect of lifting social distancing restrictions too quickly as the number of Covid-19 cases increases to more than 3.5 million in the U.S. leaving more than 138,000 dead.
Former CDC director says practice 3W – wear a mask, wash your hands, and look at your distance
Dr. Thomas Frieden talks to CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta about coronavirus testing and the importance of getting results quickly to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Covid-19 patients describe being participants in vaccine trials
Neal Browning and Ian Haydon describe their experience participating in a Covid-19 vaccine trial, and Dr. Leana Wen answers questions from viewers during CNN's coronavirus city hall.