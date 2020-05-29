See The Last of Us Part II State of Play with director Neil Druckmann

On the court in this nearly 25-minute episode of State of Play, Neil Druckmann, the director of The last of us, part II, offers a broad overview of gameplay, threats, and the game world ahead of its June 4 release on PlayStation 4, as well as featuring an never-before-seen extended gameplay sequence. You can watch the video below and reserve your copy of the game here!

Five years after their perilous journey through the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled in Jackson, Wyoming. Living among a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat from infected survivors and other more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As he hunts down those responsible one by one, he faces the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of his actions.

From the way Ellie plays to the way she navigates through this hostile world, you are going to feel her physical, emotional, and mental state expressed in every facet of the game.

If you pre-order the game, you'll receive a couple of in-game special items at launch, including the Ammo Capacity Upgrade, where you can instantly unlock a Ammo Capacity Upgrade for Ellie's Gun and a Training Manual for Creation, which allows players to unlock The Handbook that provides access to new crafting recipes and updates.

The last of us, part II Ellie Edition includes The last of us, part II Logo patch; 7 ″ vinyl record with music from the original soundtrack; Replica of Ellie's backpack; 48-page Dark Horse Mini Art Book, SteelBook Case with Full Set; Lithograph print and letter of thanks; 12 "Statue of Ellie; Replica Ellie Armband; Set of 6 Enamel Pins; Set of 5 Stickers; PS4 Dynamic Theme; Set of 6 PSN Avatars; Digital Soundtrack; and a Dark Horse Mini Digital Art Book .

The last of us, part II It is scheduled to hit stores on June 19.