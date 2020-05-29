SEE: Trailer of the new Sting special on WWE Network with images never seen before | Newsdio

WWE has released the trailer for a new special at WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

It will air on WWE's streaming service, WWE Network, on Sunday, May 31. WWE Network News It first reported the news earlier this month.

Sting: The Lost Tape is the title and will feature never-before-seen footage of Sting from the 1995 WCW Slamboree pay-per-view event. This is where he faced Big Bubba Rogers in the semi-main event.

You can see the synopsis here and the trailer below:

"With never-before-seen cameras and interviews, cameras follow Sting behind the scenes before his big game at WCW Slamboree 1995."