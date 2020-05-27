Selective eating isn't just a phase, study finds





TUESDAY, May 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) – For parents waiting for their "picky" dining room to grow, a new study may be unpleasant news.

The researchers found that the selective 4-year-olds were still turning their noses at many foods at 9 years old, suggesting that their delicate eating is more of a trait than a phase.

The study, which followed more than 300 children, found three patterns: Most were consistently intermediate when it came to food concern: Sometimes they shied away from unfamiliar cuisine, but remained relatively open to trying new foods.

A sizeable minority (29%) constantly ate everything their parents offered.

Then there was the demanding 14%. From 4 to 9 years old, they routinely rejected new foods and maintained a limited culinary repertoire.

Still, the researchers saw bright spots in the findings, published May 26 in the journal Pediatrics.

For one thing, there were no signs that fussy eaters were underweight. And the fact that irritability seems to be a trait, and not a failure on the part of the parents, could bring some comfort.

"It can be very stressful for parents to deal with a picky eater," said lead researcher Dr. Megan Pesch, a pediatrician at C.S. Mott from the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor.

But if parents think they did something wrong to cause it, he added, these findings suggest otherwise.

"It's not your fault," said Pesch. "It appears to be part of a child's disposition."

The findings also don't mean parents can't do anything to eat delicately, he emphasized. The study simply followed families to see what was happening naturally, and did not test any interventions to change children's habits.

What does seem clear is that ultimatums at mealtime don't help.

In this study, mothers of fussy eaters reported more efforts to control what their child ate, including limits on sugary and fatty foods. (When children are at the top of the delicate scale, Pesch noted, they often stick to that type of food.)

Despite those battles, the children's unease remained strong.

In fact, coercion is likely doomed to failure, according to Nancy Zucker, director of the Duke Center for Eating Disorders at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

