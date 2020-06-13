Self-care tips for parents during the pandemic

It is so true, and yet it has become a cliche metaphor for parental self-care.

In times of crisis, self-care often goes out the window. Who talked about personal care during the 1918 flu epidemic, World War II, or the fall of Saigon?

But this pandemic is different. Life goes on, albeit in an altered state, with parental duties still piling up. Personal care is necessary, not optional, to recharge batteries and fulfill responsibilities.

Parents with younger children may be more engrossed in routines, emotional ups and downs, virtual learning, and more, said Vaile Wright, senior director of health care innovation for the American Psychological Association. These adults are responsible for everything their children need, while older teens can fend for themselves more often.

When your children's well-being is up to you, it may be too easy, even instinctive, to come into the background. But that decision may also have to do with his own internal criticism or expectations, Wright said.

"It is this internal message that we have that says that in some way it is selfish to prioritize myself, either over my children or at the same level as my children or my work," he added. "Usually it's not a message we receive externally. In most cases, it's this internal pressure. So you really need to address yourself and ask yourself, 'Where is this internal pressure coming from?' ; "

Self-care is important to overall health at all times, but especially now that parents juggle multiple responsibilities in addition to the emotional and mental turmoil caused by the pandemic and the often painful discussions of racism.

If you've allowed chronic stress to build up, you're at risk of exhaustion, Wright said. With exhaustion, you begin to lack empathy, he added, which is a crucial skill needed to raise children and help them navigate the world and feel better.

Exhaustion can also hinder empathy, making you irritable and have a shorter fuse. Things that wouldn't normally bother you bother you, so you're at a much higher risk of snapping or saying something you might regret, all this aside from the physical and emotional consequences of chronic stress.

"Don't take care of ourselves it actually compromises and hinders our effective care for others, "said Robin Smith, a Maryland-based marriage and family therapist." Our nervous systems find more wear. We get stressed more easily, "he added. This in turn increases cortisol, leading to poorer sleep than Then it restricts mental and physical performance the next day, not to mention affecting your mood.

"Preventing those things from happening, of course, is the goal because if you have a heart attack, that puts you at risk of death," said Wright, "but also of not being able to care for your children."

Unpack the blame

Choosing to take care of yourself begins by unpacking the notion that you are somehow selfish.

"To be an effective parent, to be an effective worker, you have to take care of yourself," said Wright. "We as humans have a finite amount of resources, like a car running on gasoline, and you have to fill the tank or you're going to run out of fuel. People are the same way."

Perhaps you are concerned that your children will miss something if you choose yourself first.

To get past this mindset, rethink how you view the situation, Wright suggested. Know that you cannot adequately help others before helping yourself. If your friend approached you with the same problem, would you keep her with the same unrealistic expectations? I would probably tell you that taking care of yourself is okay, especially since it is critical to maintaining physical and mental health.

"It's an option to tell yourself, 'No, this doesn't make me selfish. No, I don't have to feel guilty about taking care of myself because I know that will make me a better father,'" Wright said. said.

Treat your body better

Your current lifestyle is likely to be chaotic, so don't worry about making big changes at once. You can make one small change at a time, so you don't feel overwhelmed. Caring for your body begins with what Wright called the "four fundamentals," which include eating healthy, getting enough sleep, staying active, and continuing social connections. (Do one at a time)

"Those four things really require routine of some kind to be really effective," he added. "And if you can establish a routine but also this type of four bases for yourself, then you will also probably establish them for your children."

If you are eating healthy, then your children are (ideally) eating healthy. If you follow a specific bedtime, your children have to do the same.

Control your mental health

"Many of us experience mental health problems, whether it's anxiety or stress as a physical symptom first," said Wright.

That includes muscle strain, racing heart, or teeth grinding. Therefore, being in contact with your body is an important first step in controlling mental health.

It's important to stay informed about current events, but "being constantly connected to our devices raises our stress levels," Wright said.

Wake up 30 minutes early to enjoy a cup of coffee before reading the news. Take advantage of the dawn writing your thoughts and feelings in a newspaper, overcoming stress. (It's okay to write about stress).

Have an hour at night when everyone puts away their devices.

Adopt hobbies like baking, puzzles, or crossword puzzles. Reading can be therapeutic.

"You can implement things like family that will elevate and improve everyone's coping skills," said Wright.

Allow yourself moments of joy

You may have focused on making this pandemic experience as traumatic and stress-free as possible for your children. You give them little moments of happiness when you can, and you should give yourself those same bits of delight. They are hard to find these days.

Lowering your expectations and accepting this situation for what it is makes those opportunities easier to find, Wright said, because all of his resources are not focused on alleviating circumstances.

Take a break from work to watch a fun video and laugh. Joy also involves doing things for others: Wright and her friend enjoy a series of memes with the same joke, so every time she sees one, she sends it to him because she knows he will appreciate it.

You can also walk outside after a meeting ends early, or put on your favorite song and dance in your living room.

"It's about identifying what fills you with support and then making space and priorities for it," Wright said.

Keep your relationships

One of the things that helps people stay healthy overall and maintain resilience is getting encouragement and security from healthy relationships, according to a Smith article on mental health hygiene.

"We know that our overall social connections, whether it's a partner or someone else, are a great buffer for stress," said Wright.

For partners, that means taking time to sit down and prioritize registration between them. Do this without having children around, whether you have put them to sleep or while they are in front of a movie. Be honest with each other about whether your needs are being met, how connected you feel, and anything that needs to change.

And there are all kinds of ways you can virtually hang out with your friends, including video chats, virtual happy hours, streaming a movie, and games. With your partner or friends, you can ask intentional questions about how everyone is doing.

Ask for the help you need

Parents may need to "take slightly different approaches to deal with the situation based on what they are really dealing with," Wright said. "If women feel overwhelmed, it is probably because they feel like they are doing most of the work at home."

Wright, a psychologist, often listens to mothers who want their partner to "just know they needed help."

"And the problem is (that) they don't," he said. "So it is really important for people to ask for the assistance they need, not to expect it, not just to wait for someone else to find out what they need."

Negotiate with your partner to see how you can achieve the time you need on your own. Alternate who is in charge of lunch that day or another task.

Starting with small changes that can gradually become habits can positively affect work, family, and personal aspects of your life.

"Parents who don't take proper care of themselves increase the likelihood that their children will come across a version of their parents that terrifies and / or annoys them," Smith said. "Your children benefit from having more access to the best parts of you. They will be activated more often and for longer when it adequately meets their needs."

Becoming healthier and emotionally stable can benefit your physical health, making you more capable of doing what is required of you.

"We are less likely to be mentally absent from work and more likely to complete our tasks or deliver on time," said Wright. "We are a better partner when we are in an emotionally good place. And we are a better caregiver overall."