A lewd display happened at metro train in Los Angele. A man in Los Angeles, who wore sunglasses, a black T-shirt exposed himself on train regularly , a co passenger shoot a video and reported to KTT TV , video montage of Los Angeles country Metro system shows shootings, assaults , people thrown on train track. A man exposed himself, scanning the crowd, fishing for female passengers by touching himself and after a while he exposed himself, may be it sexual gratification or self satisfaction. A Los Angeles man was caught on video exposing himself on a metro train and authorities reportedly did nothing about it when contacted by fellow passengers.

Cellphone video of the man on Friday morning ,two cops in report to the operators but in vain there is no result to take such an action, that’s terror metro transportation authority looking calm into the situation, a man appearing to expose and touch himself inappropriately on a Los Angeles Green Line Metro.

Los Angeles Metro says it is investigating the incident. Metro released a statement following the incident saying that it is “ disappointed” id did not respong as quickly as it would have liked.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and comfort of our customers, so we are unhappy any time this type of illegal activity occurs on our system and are disappointed when we dont respond as quickly as we think is necessary as was the case here,”

