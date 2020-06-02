Selling Sunset Fans Are Comparing The Cast to Mean Girls Online

Fans of Sunset Sunset are comparing the cast of Season 2, Davina, Christine & Heather, with the characters from the classic teen comedy Mean Girls.

A popular meme has gone viral through various online social media channels, reaching a tipping point this week comparing the cast of Sell ​​Sunset, the popular reality TV show Netflix recently picked up for a third season, for the cast of the enduring teen comedy classic, Bad Girls.

Sell ​​Sunset Follow the trials and tribulations of elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group as they attempt to sell luxury living to wealthy buyers in Los Angeles. Maybe the popular teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams wouldn't be your first thought. But the drama quickly escalates when a new agent joins the team. If this sounds like the premise of the popular teen comedy, Bad Girls, starring Lindsay Lohan and written by Tina Fey, well, you're not alone. Let's take a closer look at how this popular meme follows.

The comparison has been circulating on various media platforms, including Reddit. But the details are quite similar. Let's start with the obvious comparison … Christine Quinn, whose Instagram has 283,000 followers, is clearly "A total bully and a queen bee" like one Reddit user, The Blue PhoenixPut it on. The user continues to elaborate, "She is unbelievably beautiful in an epic wardrobe, her fans praise her trashy talk as 'saying it as'. Hot body? (Verify) High-level man-candy? (Verify) Army of Skanks? ( Check.) But the bad girl comparisons don't end here. This seems to be the general consensus on Twitter as well, check out the parallel posts created by this Twitter user (@kykrebs) then:

Of course, the greatest source of drama surrounding Sell ​​Sunset focuses on the consequences that unravel after a new agent joins your team. That new agent is none other than Chrishell Stause, who plays the role of Cady played by Lindsay Lohan in this Bad Girls equation, or as the Reddit user put it, "Cady: the new girl who can fight back and has all the traits of being the next most popular girl in & # 39; school & # 39;. She may say some grim things, but she's very kind at heart."

In the same Reddit Davina Potrazt's mind is Gretchen: "Queen bee number two. She only lives to keep people in line after Christine has separated them, & # 39; As I know she's bad but please invite her to hang out anyway & # 39;". Take a look at the photos from side to side (via @kykrebs) then:

On a more positive note, Mary Fitzgerald plays the role of iconoclast Janis. The story even lines up, the Reddit user explained, "She used to be best friends with Christine until she was fucked by her, so now he just wants to take her to a lower level." Heather Rae Young on the other hand is Karen "Another Christine wannabe and also completely naive when she says something. I mean, can you read the bedroom of real working mothers when you talk about being a fake long-distance stepmother with a babysitter?" Oh.

Of course, what it does Bad Girls Such an enduring classic and successful musical are also his well-defined character types. the Bad Girls The archetypes have been applied to many other reality shows in the past that have gone viral (see Keeping up with Kardashians means), but perhaps none before has been as perfect as Sell ​​Sunset.

