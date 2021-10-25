This post will go over what’s happened so far in previous seasons as well as what to expect from the upcoming episodes of Selling Sunset. To start off, we’ll talk about the future development of the show.

Selling Sunset has gone on for four seasons now, with each season receiving positive reviews. The network is eager to extend it into a new format as well. The show focuses on high-end real estate in LA.

Nevertheless, the network has decided to renew the series for 2 more seasons. Thus, we are expecting the upcoming fourth and fifth seasons of the show. The official release date for season five is yet to be announced, but it’s likely that this will happen around 2022.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset will be released in November 2021

Although the network has renewed the show for two more seasons, the release dates for the fifth season are still unknown. However, we know that the fourth season is set to premiere on November 24, 2021. Consequently, the series has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award in 2021.

In addition, Selling Sunset has been one of the most-watched first-season shows on Netflix for two consecutive years.

The show features The Oppenheim Group and follows their agents as they navigate both personal and professional life. Furthermore, if everything is scheduled perfectly, we can expect the fifth season in 2022.

What is Selling Sunsets All About?

After the premiere of the series in 2019, it has been renewed for the fourth season. The first three seasons have only eight episodes each one which is quite enough to get addicted! We can hope for the same number of episodes from future projects as well.

The series is all about the Oppenheim Group which is a high-end real estate brokerage firm. The agents are trying to sell the most expensive properties in Los Angeles. Of course, there is much more than that! It’s about their personal life and the troubles they get into during the day.

The fourth and fifth seasons will propose more difficulties and challenges for the agents. We are so excited about this return and we can’t wait to see what happens next in the series. The first three seasons have been amazing. But now it has returned so you will be able to follow everything from scratch.

What Can be Expected for the Plotline of Selling Sunset Season 5?

Chrishell and Christine have been the center of the series from the beginning. But now, Christine wants a divorce. It is unclear what will happen with Chrishell and Justin Hartley’s relationship.

The Oppenheim brothers are always having problems between them as well. We can also expect more stories about the Oppenheim Group to be unveiled before everyone out there! Unfortunately, though, season 4 is yet to release, we are quite unsure what is the destiny of season 5.

In addition, we can hope for more troubles between Christine and Chrishell. There will be more coverage on Chrishell’s new relationship. We will get to see some romantic turns in the show. The story of the Oppenheim brothers will also continue, as well as more stories about their company! There is a lot to look forward to in Season Five.

Not Much Change with the Casting Team of Selling Sunsets

We have admired the cast since Season One. There have been a few additions and deletions, but the core remains the same!

The show has been showcasing all kinds of conflicts from Christine with Chrishell to Justin Hartley’s divorce. In addition, we are looking forward to more stories about their company. There will be many new additions to the team as well.

The show has a lot to offer in Season Five! Unfortunately, we cannot be sure about what will happen next. But, we have enlisted a few of the actors that can be expected in the future seasons.

Brett and Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause

Amanza Smith

Maya Vander

Mary Fitzgerald

Romain Bonnet

Davina Potratz

Heather Rae Young

Vanessa Villela

Christine Quinn

Furthermore, we will update you as soon as we find out more about the show. Keep checking back!