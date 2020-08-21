‘selling-sunset’-stars-react-to-chrissy-teigen-doubts

(Newsdio) Chrissy Teigen admits she loves “Selling Sunset,” even as she’s questioned whether the TV show’s stars are, in fact, real estate agents.

“I will say,” Teigen tweeted, “I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol (n)either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

Now, two “Selling Sunset” cast members are responding to the model questioning their credentials.

Davina Potratz and Maya Vander say they are in the Los Angeles real estate scene, along with working in a few other cities.

Vander explained that she splits her time between LA and Miami, telling E! News that she actually has a loose tie to Teigen in the real estate game.