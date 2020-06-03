Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Upset Ex Justin Hartley Moved on so Quickly

At the end of last year, the Sell ​​Sunset star Chrishell Stause felt betrayed when her husband Justin Hartley filed for divorce. Now reports have surfaced, he's officially dating his ex The Young and the Restless co-star, Sofía Pernas. The two were seen kissing outside an Orthopedic Institute in Los Angeles. According to a source, the reality star is not overly excited about the fact that her husband is moving so soon and seems upset that he left just six months after their separation.

The duo decided to get married after dating for four years, but they divorced just after two years of marriage. Many viewers watched Chrishell happily talking about her husband and the newlywed life on the show. However, while talking about Mary and Romain's relationship, she mentioned that maintaining a marriage is difficult. No one saw this separation coming, not even the 38-year-old actress. In fact, she was planning and preparing to grow her family. Sadly, We are Star had other plans in mind and decided to break all ties. Apparently, he wasn't ready to start a family and just wanted to focus on his career and keep his newfound fame.

Earlier this week, he was captured for being intimate with 30-year-old actress Sofía Pernas. The two seemed very close, and it seemed that they had been in contact for a while. A confirmed source to ET that Justin and Sofia "They are dating recently and enjoying their time together. The couple have spent time together during the quarantine and have taken the time to get to know each other better, as they worked together in the past but were not romantic." The source also stated: "Chrishell is upset that they only parted ways in late 2019, but she understands that they both need to move on."

We understand his point when Justin filed for divorce in November 2019, and things were allegedly finalized in February of this year. Now, the actress feels a little sad about the fact that her partner moved in four months. We think the duo may have felt a certain spark between them when they met on the sets of The Young and the Restless. But, Justin was already in a committed relationship with Chrishell at the time. So they would have chosen not to pursue their crush seriously.

Still, it's smart that Chrishell is mature and doesn't hold a grudge. It is healthy for her to let go of things. We can understand that it might have been difficult to make your personal story unfold on camera and let the world watch it. She has been very brave during the filming of season 3, but she cries when her co-worker Mary asks if she went blind. During an interview with the media, she said: "Obviously it's not something I'm waiting for, but it follows our real life. Let's hope Chrishell finds love again and meets someone who can give him the family he wants.

Sell ​​Sunset Season 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Source: ET

