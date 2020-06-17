Senate and Chamber ready to tackle police reform with comprehensive proposals

Both houses of Congress will face police reform on Wednesday, as Senate Republicans prepare to present a bill and the House Judiciary Committee prepares to work on a proposal of its own.

First, members of the Senate GOP led by Senator Tim Scott, RS.C., will implement the JUSTICE Act – Fair and Unifying Solutions Act to invigorate communities throughout 2020 – a response to incidents including the George Floyd's death, which includes changes in police procedures and accountability with an improved database of use of force, restrictions on bottlenecks and new commissions to study law enforcement and race.

DEMOCRATS SENATE RIP GOP REFORM REFORM POLICY EVEN BEFORE THE REVEALED PLAN

To focus on ending the bottlenecks, the bill threatens to strip federal funds of agencies that don't eliminate the practice. It also provides training funds for "downscaling" situations and establishes a "duty to intervene" protocol to prevent excessive use of force.

The JUSTICE Act also includes a provision that would make lynching a federal hate crime and require a study on the social status of black men that was supported by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

TRUMP SIGNS POLICE REFORM EXECUTIVE ORDER IN GARDEN ROSADO CEREMONY

The bill could be voted on next week, but Senate Democrats have already rejected the bill even before seeing a final version.

"The moment does not require a choice of one or two things to do; it calls for bold and broad change: large-scale reform, not partial reform," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. , last week. . "I know the inclination of some of my colleagues in the Senate would be to pick a few small improvements and say the job is done. It won't be."

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, told Politico that she predicts that the Republican bill will be insufficient.

SEN. TOM COTTON PRESENTS AN ACCOUNT TO GIVE CASH REWARDS TO GOOD POLICE

"I don't think they are going to come up with anything that comes close enough to what we have to do. We need systemic change," Duckworth said. "If you propose systemic change, I fully support it. But I wouldn't be surprised if it's more cosmetic. "

Senate Democrats support the Justice and Oversight Act that was introduced in the House and spearheaded by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.Y., And Kamala Harris, D-Calif. That legislation would lower the bar for police officers to face criminal prosecution by allowing charges not only in cases where the alleged misconduct was intentional, but also in cases of reckless misconduct. It would also ban bottlenecks, create a national database of police officers who committed misconduct and boost police training.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A House version of the bill presented by Congressional Black Caucus leader Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat, will be marked by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning. That bill focuses on increasing police accountability in terms of legal action, collecting data on the use of force and police misconduct to provide greater transparency, and reforming police policy and training through of measures including body camera requirements and elimination of racial profiling.

Wednesday's activities come a day after President Trump signed an executive order addressing police conduct. Trump's order touches on the use of best practices in the use of force, the exchange of information to track down officers who have repeatedly filed complaints against him, and federal incentives for police departments to deploy non-police experts in topics like mental health, homelessness and addiction.

Marisa Schultz and Tyler Olson of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.