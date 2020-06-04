Senate approves bill to reform the Payroll Check Protection Program approved by the House of Representatives

Early in the afternoon, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin opposed a previous effort to pass the bill by unanimous consent, blocking approval. But Johnson agreed to pass up the bill after a letter was entered into the record clarifying the authorization period.
The bill, which was passed by the House last week, gives business owners more flexibility and time to use loan money and still get forgiveness as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, created to help struggling small businesses with emergency loans during the pandemic.
"We can't wait any longer. Businesses are really suffering from the lack of these changes," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier in the day on the Senate floor, adding: "We must do this. Businesses are going down every day. " "
The vote in the House approving the legislation was almost unanimous at 417-1. Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the only member to vote against the bill.
The legislation, titled the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, was introduced by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota. Their goal is to make loans more accessible under the program by making their terms of use more flexible.
The legislation would give small businesses more time to use emergency loans under the program by extending the eight-week period in which they must use the money to qualify for loan forgiveness to 24 weeks.
The bill would also give small businesses more flexibility by changing the so-called 75/25 rule, which requires recipients of funds under the program to use three-quarters of the money for payroll costs and limit other costs to no more than 25% to be eligible for loan forgiveness. The new proportion would be at least 60% in payroll and not more than 40% in other costs.
Implementation of the program has been hampered by glitches and glitches, but small business owners have clamored for aid, and lawmakers have already restocked funding for the program once it ran out.
The push for bipartisan solutions to the program comes when business owners have complained that the terms of use are too restrictive and do not offer enough flexibility in the midst of the crisis.
