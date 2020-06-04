Senate approves bill to reform the Payroll Check Protection Program approved by the House of Representatives

Early in the afternoon, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin opposed a previous effort to pass the bill by unanimous consent, blocking approval. But Johnson agreed to pass up the bill after a letter was entered into the record clarifying the authorization period.

The bill, which was passed by the House last week, gives business owners more flexibility and time to use loan money and still get forgiveness as part of the Paycheck Protection Program, created to help struggling small businesses with emergency loans during the pandemic.

"We can't wait any longer. Businesses are really suffering from the lack of these changes," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier in the day on the Senate floor, adding: "We must do this. Businesses are going down every day. " "

The vote in the House approving the legislation was almost unanimous at 417-1. Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky was the only member to vote against the bill.