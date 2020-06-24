Senate Confirms President Trump's 200th Judicial Candidate

With the confirmation of Judge Cory Wilson before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump has successfully appointed 53 judges of the court of appeals, 143 judges of the district court, two judges of the United States Court of International Trade and two Supreme Court justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. according to the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump, with the help of a determined majority of the McConnell Republican Party and the Senate, has significantly reshaped the judiciary during his first term, and the 200th appointment milestone illustrates just how long his legacy will last as federal judges meet appointments for life and many of Trump's elections have been young judges who can serve for many years.

"Court confirmations may be President Trump's most important legacy," said CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin. "They will shape the nation's laws on abortion, LGBT rights, voting rights and many other issues long after Trump leaves office."

The 200 confirmations will also be a permanent part of McConnell's legacy. The Kentucky Republican, who is set for reelection this year, played a key role in changing the Senate rules to speed up the confirmation process for judicial candidates who remove the 60-vote threshold for minority filibusters.