Senate Democrats just got a big break

By clearing the 50% mark, Ossoff, along with national Democrats, avoids what would have been a two-month second round that would not only have been costly, but would also have truncated the timeline to rally behind the final candidate.

While Perdue's bid for a second term attracts less attention than Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler's continued struggles in his first six months in office, there is little doubt that Georgia's shifting demographics, and disgust at President Donald Trump Among women in the suburbs, they have made declaring a battlefield at the presidential and senate levels.

(Nota bene: The two Georgia Senate seats in the United States are available in November because Loeffler's appointment is only carried out in this election; she is trying to fill the last two years of former Senator Johnny Isakson's tenure.) .

Don't believe me, just ask Perdue! "This is reality: the state of Georgia is at stake," Perdue said in late April, according to an audio recording of a call with "Women for Trump" obtained by CNN. "Democrats have done it that way."