Senate Democrats just got a big break

By clearing the 50% mark, Ossoff, along with national Democrats, avoids what would have been a two-month second round that would not only have been costly, but would also have truncated the timeline to rally behind the final candidate.
While Perdue's bid for a second term attracts less attention than Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler's continued struggles in his first six months in office, there is little doubt that Georgia's shifting demographics, and disgust at President Donald Trump Among women in the suburbs, they have made declaring a battlefield at the presidential and senate levels.
(Nota bene: The two Georgia Senate seats in the United States are available in November because Loeffler's appointment is only carried out in this election; she is trying to fill the last two years of former Senator Johnny Isakson's tenure.) .
All of which means there are reasons to be somewhat skeptical that Ossoff can beat Perdue, a reliable vote for Trump during his first six years in office.
Everything is likely to go well for Ossoff to win. But avoiding a second round was the first key piece to that puzzle.
And that is a great victory for Ossoff and his group.
Point: The name of the game right now for Senate Democrats seeking to win back the majority in the fall is widening the playing field so they have more margin for error. Ossoff's absolute primary victory helps that cause.