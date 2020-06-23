Senate Democrats: Republican Party Surveillance Bill Is Not 'Salvageable'

In a new letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, writes that the Republican bill "is not salvageable," and Democrats demand bipartisan negotiation before a vote in the floor.

"We will not meet at this time holding a floor vote on the JUSTICE Law, nor can we simply amend this bill, which is so fragile and devoid of substance that it does not even provide an adequate baseline for negotiations. This The bill is not recoverable and we need bipartisan talks to reach a constructive starting point, "the letter says.

Schumer sends the letter with Sens. Democrats Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. Both senators have their own Democratic police legislation that they sponsored.

"The Senate is in a unique position to lead when it comes to reforming and reinventing police policing in this country. If we do, we cannot start with a floor vote on the Justice Act. Instead, we must start by considering reforms real and significant, such as those found in the Law on Justice in the Police, a bicameral bill, "says the letter.