Senate Democrats Say They Are Prepared To Block The Republican Party Police Reform Bill







National calls to address police misconduct and racial injustice have pressured lawmakers to act and spurred rival legislative proposals from Republicans and Democrats with wide differences. As Senate Republicans adopt their own plan, which was written by South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the house, Democrats have faced a difficult decision. They have criticized the legislation as inadequate, but if they prevent it from advancing to the debate, they may expose themselves to criticism that they did not do enough to secure a compromise that could reach President Donald Trump's desk.

"Tim Scott's bill is a mediocre bill that doesn't do what we should be doing, which is honest police reform," said Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii. "The time to speak is before the bill hits the ground … If you really want to do serious work on a serious matter, you should have conversations right now."

Democrats demand clear commitments from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that they will be able to vote on amendments to the Republican Party proposal in the room. But McConnell has so far said he would be willing to have an "open" process in the room, but has not specified what amendments would be considered. Democrats are expected to continue discussing their strategy on Tuesday.

Republican and Democratic plans have strong differences that make any attempt at compromise challenging.

The Republican Party's plan has an important emphasis on incentivizing states to take action. The Democratic plan, by contrast, has a strong emphasis on setting national standards, such as mandates for uniformed federal officials to use body cameras and prohibit strangulation. The Republican proposal doesn't include a total ban on chokes, but Scott argued earlier this week "we're getting too close to that place" by blocking federal grant funds to departments that don't ban chokes. McConnell criticized Senate Democrats on Monday for "agonizing over whether to block" the legislation, adding that the "only way" to pass both the Republican Senate surveillance bill and the House Democrats bill and then to reach a final legislative agreement is to pass the Republican measure in the Senate. Earlier Monday, McConnell set the critical test vote on the legislation for Wednesday. Republicans need 60 votes to open debate on the measure, which means that at least seven Democrats would have to join the Republicans. After a caucus call Monday afternoon, Senate Democrats were saddened by the prospects for the bill offered by Scott, saying there were more changes and that McConnell had not vowed to allow votes on the amendments. Many expected that the bill would be blocked as Republicans need Democratic help in Wednesday's vote. Senate minority whip Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, declined to discuss his party's strategy, but signaled the Democrats' decision to block McConnell's initial $ 2 billion stimulus plan in March. The two sides then struck a deal that Democrats backed after changes to the historic bailout package. "We faced similar offers in the past, in the CARES Act, and I think the best thing that happened is that we did not accept their offer and demand a bipartisan approach," said Durbin. In addition, key groups also began to urge their opposition to the plan, including the influential NAACP, which urged senators to block the bill in Wednesday's procedural vote. Also on Monday, both the Rev. Al Sharpton and Benjamin Crump, the attorney representing the family of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis custody when an officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes, announced your opposition. to Scott's plan. "The Black Community is tired of voice service and is surprised that this $ 7 billion package can be considered legislation," Crump said. Many Democrats would not say whether they would vote against proceeding with the bill, even if they were unsure how they would get to an affirmative vote on Wednesday. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, lead author of the Democratic bill, did not say Monday whether he would vote to move the Scott bill forward. "We are having a lot of conversation," said Booker. "I think there are a lot of things at the moment that show that the process we are going into is not a good process … The House went through a process. They went through the committee and did a lot of things. It was a normal and regular order process This is not that. We are having a lot of conversations about it now and we will see where it ends. " Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut added: "There has been no McConnell outreach." Senator Bob Menéndez, a Democrat from New Jersey, was highly critical of the Scott bill, called the Justice Act. "Where is justice in the Justice Law?" he said. When asked if the Democrats could change him on the floor to his liking, Menendez said: "If you have commitments in advance. There are none." A Democrat in a difficult reelection, Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, said he is willing to vote to proceed with the bill. But when asked about the lack of progress in talks with McConnell, Jones said, "There never is. We'll see where it goes." Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and voter, said: "I have no idea (how I will vote). Everything is still open."

Daniella Mora and Ali Zaslav of CNN contributed to this report.