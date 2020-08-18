Senate GOP drafts new scaled-back coronavirus relief measure — with USPS funding — as talks remain stalled

(CNN) Senate Republicans have drafted a scaled-back coronavirus relief proposal as talks between Democrats and the White House remain stalled.

While the proposal isn’t expected to be considered anytime soon — the US Senate remains adjourned for summer recess — it serves as a new marker for a conference that has been fractious and divided throughout the coronavirus relief talks. It also marks the latest effort to jar loose talks on economic relief that have only grown further from a resolution as the weeks have passed.

The draft measure also includes $10 billion in funding for the US Postal Service, which has become a political flashpoint over the last several weeks due to operational changes that have led to allegations of deliberately slowed service.

The proposal is a “skinny” version of the $1 trillion Senate GOP measure introduced last month and would include key elements like liability protection, $105 billion for schools and a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans. It also would include an extension of the enhanced federal unemployment benefit, but at a reduced level of $300 a week. The benefit, which lapsed at the end of July, was set in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act at a flat rate of $600 a week.

For the Trump administration and lawmakers, the failure up to this point to secure agreement on a second major stimulus package has left significant questions about what’s next for a US economy still facing significant issues due to the pandemic. The first major package, signed into law in March after near unanimous support on Capitol Hill, served as a primary driver of consumer spending because of the direct payments to individuals and the enhanced federal unemployment benefit. The Paycheck Protection Program served as a lifeline for millions of businesses.