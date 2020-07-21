Senate Republicans parted ways with the White House over key elements of the new Republican stimulus plan

"I don't think it's a particularly good idea personally," Whip John Thune, Senate Majority Republican, a Republican from South Dakota, said Monday, rejecting the White House's call for money to reopen schools "I think it's best to leave school districts and local officials decide what's best. I just don't think you can propose a national federal policy that's unique to everyone. The circumstances are very different."

An increasing number of Senate Republicans are also pouring cold water on President Donald Trump's push for a payroll tax cut as part of the package and the White House's efforts to deny additional money for testing and tracking.

The Republican plan has little chance of becoming law, as Democrats will almost certainly block it. However, it will serve as an initial offer from Republicans before bipartisan negotiations on the next stimulus begin.

Senate Finance President Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican, rejected the idea of ​​including a payroll tax cut in the Republican Party's emerging recovery plan, saying Monday it is a "public relations problem" and it would have little economic impact. Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas warned that a payroll tax cut "divides our conference," while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did not say whether Republicans will accept a payroll tax cut. leaving the Senate on Monday afternoon.

"There are a lot of Republicans who don't like it, for many different reasons," Thune said of a payroll tax cut. "One of them is that we don't think it will change behavior. I mean, if you get a $ 60 raise on your check in the fourth quarter of this year, when you already have all kinds of vacation stuff, the difference between that and getting a check by mail that you really like … I think if you want to get something out of the economy (direct payments) it makes a lot more sense. "

On the subject of testing and tracing, Republican Ladies Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and others highlighted to reporters on Monday that more money for testing is essential in the next stimulus. , breaking with the White House stance that no more money should be included for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for tracking and contact testing in the next round of aid.

Collins, who is ready for reelection, said: "I certainly want to see money for the tests. The tests are essential for the reopening."

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, met with Republican senators on Capitol Hill, including Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, chair of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, and Missouri Rules Committee Chairman Roy Blunt and will meet again Tuesday in an effort to resolve funding differences, particularly when it comes to testing, ahead of the next stimulus bill.

Republican Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama, who chairs the powerful appropriations committee, told reporters: "We are trying to figure out how to bring the best of this crisis to our schools, our students."

"Schools were a very important component" of the discussions, Mnuchin said, adding that there is "a lot of money" for that proposal.

Exiting the meeting with Mnuchin and Meadows, Alexander said he believes that "we should fund the tests as generously as necessary."

Meadows told reporters that the meeting was "extremely productive," adding that "we are optimistic that we will be able to find enough funds to meet needs across the board."

Lawmakers have a great feat to accomplish when they try to craft a new stimulus proposal that can cross the finish line in a deeply divided Congress in the middle of an election year.

Democrats and Republicans already disagree about competing priorities they want to see the bill focus on without a clear way to reconcile major differences.

Major Republicans' rejection of the idea of ​​including a payroll tax cut in the legislation, which Trump has been advocating, as well as other White House priorities, underscores the scope of divisions that will need to be overcome to pass any legislation. , not only between Democrats and Republicans, but also within the Republican Party. The President recently said that he would consider not signing the stimulus package if the payroll tax is not included in the package.

McConnell has not yet indicated whether the Republican Party will include a payroll tax cut in the Republican proposal despite Trump's demands, according to a senator who met with the Republican Party leader on Monday. McConnell also noted that the Republican Party has not yet figured out how to extend unemployment benefits to those who are losing $ 600 a week by the end of the week.

When asked about the possibility of a payroll tax cut, Cornyn told CNN Monday: "I think he divides our conference because the Social Security and Medicare trust funds are not exactly on dry land."

"We need to do something in that space anyway, but reducing income through payroll tax is problematic because it will eventually have to be increased anyway and is only exacerbating the already difficult state of both trust funds," he said.

Grassley also warned about how the public can perceive such a cut, as enacting such a tax exemption would have an effect on the Social Security trust fund. Grassley said that even though Congress would replenish the fund, people would think Washington was "paving it."

"People would think that we are damaging Social Security funds when we really are not," Grassley said, explaining why he thinks it could be a "public relations problem."

At the White House on Monday, Trump reiterated his support for a payroll tax cut during a meeting with Republican leaders.

"It has been shown to be successful," Trump said. "It is a great saving for people. It is a tremendous saving."

McConnell said he plans to follow the White House meeting with a discussion among members at the Republican luncheon Tuesday to "see if we can develop a kind of common approach on this side," after which he will begin to reach out to Democrats. , he said.

In addition to the Republican Party's rejection, Democrats also oppose the inclusion of a payroll tax cut. But the President has continued to defend the idea, telling "Fox News Sunday" when it comes to a stimulus package, "I would consider not signing it if we don't have a payroll tax cut."

Some Senate Republicans have already opposed the huge price tags associated with the billions of dollars already in place, and are reluctant to spend significant amounts of additional money. A cut in payroll taxes could end up increasing the deficit, a feature of the policy proposal that could make it less likely to win the support of the Republican Party.

Grassley argued Monday that a better way to stimulate the economy is through another round of stimulus controls, rather than passing a law to impose a small cut in payroll taxes on American workers.

"If the purpose of (a payroll tax cut) or a check is to stimulate the economy and help people in need, I think when a person has a check in hand … I think that's going to do more good It's cheaper than if we haggle $ 30 each paycheck, "Grassley said on Capitol Hill. "Because people will notice it and maybe take some action as a result."

When asked if he was open to both stimulus checks and a payroll tax exemption, Grassley said: "I don't think I can fit them into the approximate price (price tag) … Let's say approximately $ 1 billion: I don't think I can fit them both. "

This story has been updated with additional developments on Monday.