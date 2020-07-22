Senate votes to limit some transfers of military equipment to police departments







The votes, which were cast on competing amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, came as the country grapples with how to reform police departments in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police and corresponding protests across the country. that have highlighted concerns about the harsh practices of the heavily fortified police

The measure that was defeated was a bipartisan proposal by Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Democratic Sensors Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Kamala Harris of California. It would have prohibited "the transfer of military equipment to law enforcement agencies, including tear gas, firearms and armor-piercing ammunition, bayonets, grenade and grenade launchers, combat vehicles and drones," according to a summary of the amendment.

Needing 60 votes to approve, he failed with a vote of 51 in favor and 49 without votes. Two other Republicans voted in favor of the amendment: Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Steve Daines of Montana, who are facing reelection battles.

"Weapons of war do not belong to our local police departments and should never be used against the American people," Schatz, the lead author of the measure, said in a statement. "As we see our communities transform into what looks more like a war zone, it is clear that we have to fix this. There is a growing bipartisan consensus that provides local military law enforcement equipment such as bayonets, grenade launchers, bullets piercing, and tear gas is immoral and does nothing to keep people safe. "