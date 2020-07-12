Senator Barrasso on what to include in the upcoming coronavirus stimulus bill

The focus of the next coronavirus stimulus bill "has to be on getting people back to work" and getting "paychecks in their pockets," Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo, said Sunday.

Barrasso made the comments a week before Congress returns to Washington to begin drafting the next stimulus bill. The bipartisan talks will take place as the additional $ 600 in weekly unemployment benefits will expire at the end of the month.

"There is a consensus that we need to make another bill, which will be in the coming weeks," Barrasso said in an exclusive interview on "Sunday Morning Futures."

He then explained what he believes should be included in the "Phase 4" coronavirus stimulus bill.

"You have to focus on getting people back to work and children back to school," he said, adding that he must also "focus on saving lives."

"For me, that means more testing, better treatment and then, of course, a vaccine," said Barrasso, who is a doctor.

"Finally, we must provide liability insurance for our health care workers, for our small family businesses, and for our schools, so that everyone can open in a good way," he continued.

Barrasso later mentioned the fact that the Democrat-controlled House approved a $ 3 trillion proposal in May, which Senate Republicans deemed dead on arrival. He said the Democratic proposal represents Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi "living in heaven."

Pelosi has said that priorities for the next round of coronavirus legislation include money for state and local governments, more tests for coronavirus, and more direct payments for Americans.

"They are direct checks to illegal immigrants, they are bailouts to state and big city pension plans that are run by Democrats," Barrasso said Sunday. "We are not going to do that."

If the legislation goes through, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, has said it will pass this month before lawmakers retire to recess in August.

President Trump told Fox Business that he supports another round of stimulus controls, which could be even higher than $ 1,200.

However, not all Republicans are on the same page. The recent record-breaking June jobs report, which showed the creation of 4.8 million nonfarm payroll jobs last month, has prompted some lawmakers, such as Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, to question the need for more direct payments.

Barrasso acknowledged on Sunday that the question is whether the next round of stimulus should "include additional aid controls for people who have not yet been able to return to work, certainly in the industries most affected, be it the service industry, the the hospitality . "

"We did it once before, but that was people up to $ 95,000, we are looking for a smaller number there," he continued.

Barrasso noted that there is an "urgency to achieve this" due to the upcoming deadlines for improved unemployment insurance and the Paycheck Protection Program, which he said "has been so successful" and "has helped keep about 50 million people on a payroll. "

Hostess Maria Bartiromo noted that Congress has another recess scheduled for August 8 and asked Barrasso: "Should I assume that we will have another stimulus package in that three-week period?"

"There is [a] general agreement that we need to work towards that end and we have to deal with the problems that affect our nation," he said in response.

"There are still people who cannot return to work for reasons other than the disease, perhaps for medical conditions."

"We need to make sure they take care of themselves, but we cannot continue to pay people more to feel at home than to go to work and we have so many signs of help in Wyoming and the country," he continued.

"We need to do everything we can to get people back to work and help them earn that salary," Barrasso emphasized.

