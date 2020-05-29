Senator calls for criminal investigation on Twitter over Iran sanctions

James Martin / CNET



Senator Tex Cruz on Friday sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calling for a criminal investigation on Twitter. Cruz alleges that the social media platform is "intentionally violating US sanctions against Iran" by allowing Iranian leaders to maintain Twitter accounts.

The news was an earlier Axios report.

In February, Cruz and other senators. sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Calling on him to stop providing social media services to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The senators alleged that allowing Iranian leaders to maintain Twitter accounts violates sanctions that prohibit US companies from providing goods and services to Khamenei and his office.

In Friday's letter, Cruz asked the Treasury Department and the Justice Department to investigate Twitter.

"When a company breaks the law voluntarily and openly after receiving formal notice that it is illegally supporting designated individuals, the federal government must take action," the letter read. "The cohesion and legitimacy of our laws are based on their fair application to all citizens and entities, no matter how big or powerful it is."

Twitter declined to comment.

Cruz's letter comes when Twitter is locked in a high-profile fight with President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order that aims to reduce legal protections that protect Facebook, Twitter, and other online companies from liability for content posted by their users.